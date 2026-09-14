Orange County DA Launches E-Bike and E-Moto Buyback Event Offering Gift Cards and Angels Tickets

Orange County’s first-ever e-bike and e-moto buyback event, hosted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, drew massive crowds and hundreds of surrendered vehicles. Aiming to curb a 430% surge in e-bike injuries over four years, the program offered $200 to $1,000 in gift cards and Angels tickets in exchange for unwanted or illegal electric two-wheelers.

Inside the Angel Stadium Buyback and Public Safety Push

The scene outside Angel Stadium on Sunday morning looked less like a municipal safety seminar and more like a blockbuster opening weekend. Hundreds of vehicles—ranging from homemade pocket bikes to high-powered electric motorcycles—piled up as families traded in hardware for gift cards. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the event was designed to combat a staggering 430% increase in Southern California e-bike and e-moto injuries over the last four years.

Photo: ocdistrictattorney.gov

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For parents and local law enforcement, the urgency is real. In Orange County, these electric rides have become the number one reason children end up in emergency rooms. The data highlights a stark demographic vulnerability: riders aged 11 to 14 account for 61.7% of e-motorcycle crashes, even though state law strictly prohibits them from operating such vehicles. Across the country, over 100 deaths have been tied to e-bikes and e-motorcycles, including devastating local losses in La Habra, Garden Grove, and Huntington Beach.

Here is the kicker: the buyback, which mirrors traditional firearm surrender programs, offered complete anonymity with no questions asked. Participants walked away with gift cards scaled to the classification of their surrendered ride. Pocket bikes and homemade miniature builds fetched $200, Class 1 e-bikes brought in $300, Class 2 units pulled $400, Class 3 models cleared $600, and full e-motorcycles netted a cool $1,000. Adding a classic ballpark incentive, the first 75 participants also scored two Los Angeles Angels tickets.