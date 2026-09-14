Orange County DA Launches E-Bike and E-Moto Buyback Event Offering Gift Cards and Angels Tickets

Orange County’s first-ever e-bike and e-moto buyback event, hosted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, drew massive crowds and hundreds of surrendered vehicles. Aiming to curb a 430% surge in e-bike injuries over four years, the program offered $200 to $1,000 in gift cards and Angels tickets in exchange for unwanted or illegal electric two-wheelers.
The Bottom Line
- Massive Turnout: Hundreds of residents lined up at Angel Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2026, to surrender unwanted and illegal e-bikes, e-motos, and pocket bikes.
- Financial Incentives: Trade-in values ranged from $200 for homemade pocket bikes up to $1,000 for e-motorcycles, distributed via Target, Walmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.
- Public Safety Crisis: The initiative addresses a dramatic local spike where e-vehicles have become the leading cause of emergency room admissions for children, particularly riders aged 11 to 14.
Inside the Angel Stadium Buyback and Public Safety Push
The scene outside Angel Stadium on Sunday morning looked less like a municipal safety seminar and more like a blockbuster opening weekend. Hundreds of vehicles—ranging from homemade pocket bikes to high-powered electric motorcycles—piled up as families traded in hardware for gift cards. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the event was designed to combat a staggering 430% increase in Southern California e-bike and e-moto injuries over the last four years.
For parents and local law enforcement, the urgency is real. In Orange County, these electric rides have become the number one reason children end up in emergency rooms. The data highlights a stark demographic vulnerability: riders aged 11 to 14 account for 61.7% of e-motorcycle crashes, even though state law strictly prohibits them from operating such vehicles. Across the country, over 100 deaths have been tied to e-bikes and e-motorcycles, including devastating local losses in La Habra, Garden Grove, and Huntington Beach.
Here is the kicker: the buyback, which mirrors traditional firearm surrender programs, offered complete anonymity with no questions asked. Participants walked away with gift cards scaled to the classification of their surrendered ride. Pocket bikes and homemade miniature builds fetched $200, Class 1 e-bikes brought in $300, Class 2 units pulled $400, Class 3 models cleared $600, and full e-motorcycles netted a cool $1,000. Adding a classic ballpark incentive, the first 75 participants also scored two Los Angeles Angels tickets.
The Legal Crackdown Behind the Curbside Trade-In
While the Angel Stadium event offered a constructive off-ramp for dangerous hardware, the county’s broader approach features teeth. The DA’s newly formed RIDE SAFELY unit has aggressively pursued criminal charges against adults and riders who flout vehicle laws. Two high-profile cases underscore the new legal reality for parents. In Lake Forest, a mother faces up to 7 years and 8 months in state prison after her 14-year-old son—warned repeatedly about his illegal e-motorcycle—struck and killed an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran walking home from work. Meanwhile, in Yorba Linda, a father faces 6 years in prison after his 12-year-old son ran a red light on a modified e-moto capable of 60 mph, resulting in a severe collision.
Law enforcement has also targeted retailers. More than 80 Orange County retailers received formal warning letters about California laws prohibiting devices that modify e-bike speed or power beyond legal limits. Under current statutes, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes carry no age or license restrictions, but Class 3 models require riders to be at least 16. E-motorcycles, by contrast, must be registered with the DMV, insured, operated off-highway, and handled exclusively by licensed riders 16 and older wearing DOT-approved helmets.
Trade-In Tiers and Vehicle Classifications
|Vehicle Type
|Gift Card Payout
|Legal & Operating Requirements
|Pocket Bikes / Homemade Miniature Bikes
|$200
|Class 1 E-Bike
|$300
|Pedal-assist up to 20 mph; no age/license limits.
|Class 2 E-Bike
|$400
|Throttle-assisted up to 20 mph; no age/license limits.
|Class 3 E-Bike
|$600
|Pedal-assist up to 28 mph; riders must be 16+.
|E-Motorcycle
|$1,000
|Requires DMV registration, insurance, DOT helmet, and licensed rider 16+.
By blending voluntary surrender incentives with stringent criminal enforcement, Orange County’s strategy is reshaping how communities handle the modern transit boom. As the first wave of vehicles sits impounded and processed, the question facing neighboring counties is whether they will replicate the Angel Stadium model to get high-speed two-wheelers off local sidewalks.