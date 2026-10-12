Pakistan Launches Airstrikes Destroying Militant Sanctuaries in Afghanistan

Pakistan has launched targeted airstrikes destroying militant sanctuaries inside Afghan territory, marking a severe escalation in tensions as Islamabad formally warns the Taliban regime of severe consequences for failing to dismantle cross-border terrorist networks.

The military action follows months of intensifying violence and stalled diplomatic efforts, according to comprehensive reporting from Radio Pakistan, The Express Tribune, Eurasia Review, and The Times of India. Pakistani security institutions state that the Afghan Taliban has persistently allowed militant groups, notably the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate with impunity along the frontier.

Deteriorating Relations and Border Security Realities

The breakdown in diplomatic channels reflects a dramatic shift from the initial optimism that followed the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Islamabad initially anticipated a cooperative government on its western border that would address mutual security concerns. Instead, security data cited by an Islamabad think tank revealed that September marked the deadliest month in 12 years for terrorist attacks and fatalities in Pakistan, with incidents surging 52 per cent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period previously.

Military leadership issued sharp assessments regarding Kabul’s complicity, pointing to a high-level meeting held in Kandahar on August 26 where representatives of terrorist groups were reportedly directed to intensify attacks against Pakistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) characterized the Afghan administration’s posture in severe terms, citing a “delusional Taliban leadership” failing to honor commitments to suppress cross-border terrorism.

The United Nations Findings on Safe Havens

Ground realities on the frontier are thoroughly documented in international oversight reports. The 38th United Nations Monitoring Team report, released on August 10, confirmed that Afghan territory remains an active safe haven and operational base for multiple extremist factions. The document details how the Taliban has actively supported the TTP, including the strategic relocation of approximately 2,000 TTP fighters and their families deeper into Afghanistan.

Photo: Eurasia Review

Furthermore, Eurasia Review notes that Al-Qaida has facilitated training for Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) members alongside TTP cadres, while ISIL-Khorasan maintains critical logistical links. These groups continue to benefit from modern weaponry left behind after the 2021 coalition withdrawal, creating an entrenched network estimated to encompass over 10,000 terrorist elements across Afghanistan, including more than 6,000 active TTP fighters.

Strategic Reliance on Aerial Precision

Faced with mounting casualties and futile diplomatic overtures involving Qatar and Türkiye, Islamabad has pivoted firmly toward punitive air power. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF)—ranking as the world’s seventh-largest air force—possesses advanced fighter capabilities allowing it to strike cross-border targets and return swiftly to domestic airspace.

According to The Times of India, this aerial strategy allows Pakistan to neutralize high-value militant infrastructure while avoiding the massive human, financial, and logistical burdens of a full-scale ground invasion across difficult mountainous terrain. While Afghanistan ranks 121st on the Global Firepower Index and lacks an operational air force, Pakistan maintains overwhelming military superiority, backed by its status as a nuclear-armed state.

The Road Ahead for Bilateral Policy

Pakistan’s current trajectory signals a permanent hardening of its Afghan policy, where military pressure is no longer merely a tool of last resort. Diplomatic channels through Masood Khan and other state representatives have repeatedly insisted that Afghanistan must stop supporting terrorist organizations targeting Pakistani citizens and security forces.

Photo: The Express Tribune

Whether precision airstrikes can compel the Taliban to alter its domestic harboring practices remains an open question. What is evident, as reported across multiple security assessments, is that bilateral relations are unlikely to return to the cooperative assumptions of 2021, leaving Islamabad’s armed forces stationed as the primary barrier against regional violence.