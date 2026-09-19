Paramount and California Accelerate Settlement Talks to Advance Warner Bros. Merger

Paramount and California Attorney General Rob Bonta will meet for two consecutive days at the end of October 2026 to settle antitrust litigation regarding Paramount’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson ordered the upcoming settlement talks following scheduling hearings involving the Writers Guild of America.

The Bottom Line:

Paramount and California state attorneys are slated for a crucial two-day in-person settlement conference at the end of October to address antitrust concerns over the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Disagreements remain sharp: California Attorney General Rob Bonta demands structural remedies involving asset sell-offs, while Paramount has thus far countered only with behavioral concessions like 45-day theatrical release windows.

The high-stakes legal talks arrive as a ticking fee of $7 million per day begins to accrue, adding financial pressure to the ongoing studio consolidation saga.

The Anatomy of an Antitrust Stand-Off

According to Politico, Paramount and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are actively negotiating to resolve antitrust litigation challenging the studio’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Movement has been slow, marred by communication breakdowns and disagreements over what a final compromise looks like.

Here is the kicker. Bonta has maintained a stance, insisting that he will only accept structural remedies that involve companies selling off parts of the combined business. Paramount, by contrast, has tested the waters with behavioral concessions. These offers include a pledge to release at least 30 movies with 45-day theatrical windows. But the math tells a different story about regulatory satisfaction, as state prosecutors push for corporate remodeling rather than mere operational promises.

Scheduling the Face-to-Face Showdown

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson stepped in to force momentum, instructing both legal teams to lock in exact dates for an in-person mediation. The upcoming October sessions will also include participation from the Writers Guild of America, bringing labor concerns directly into the corporate crossfire.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Relations between the two sides soured significantly just weeks prior. Bonta abruptly canceled a scheduled meeting with Paramount representatives, accusing the studio’s team of acting in bad faith by leaking and misrepresenting details from a previous gathering. Paramount swiftly denied those accusations, maintaining that they shared no confidential information and remained fully prepared to enter deal discussions in good faith.

Key Element State Position (California AG Rob Bonta) Paramount Position Remedy Preference Structural remedies (asset divestitures and sell-offs) Behavioral concessions (theatrical window commitments) Recent Friction Canceled meetings over alleged leaks Denied bad-faith accusations, citing readiness to talk Upcoming Milestone Two-day in-person conference in late October Engaged with WGA and judicial oversight

The Ticking Clock and Territorial Threats

Financial stakes are climbing as legal calendars march forward. The upcoming October settlement conference takes place nearly a month after a $7 million-per-day ticking fee started accruing on the transaction. Every day spent in legal limbo translates to mounting overhead for the corporate parents.

Photo: billingsgazette.com

Adding local political drama to the corporate maneuvering, Paramount has threatened to leave California. While local leaders including Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Xavier Becerra have made their preference to settle the case clear, the underlying tension over jobs, tax incentives, and studio footprints keeps regional anxiety running high.

Whether these late-October talks bridge the chasm between structural breakups and behavioral pledges remains entirely uncertain. What is clear, however, is that Hollywood’s corporate marriage cannot outrun the courtroom forever.

Where do you stand on this studio consolidation? Can behavioral promises ever truly replace structural breakups, or is California right to hold the line? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.