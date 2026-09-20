Pedro Acosta Secures First MotoGP Win at Red Bull Ring

Pedro Acosta secured his maiden MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring, triumphing in Austria after a 56-race pursuit since his premier-class debut.

The breakthrough ends a 1,450-day drought in MotoGP wins for KTM, dating back to Miguel Oliveira’s wet-condition success at the 2022 Thai Grand Prix. For Acosta, the triumph marks his 17th victory across the World Championship, adding to six wins in Moto3 and eleven in Moto2, where he also claimed the world title.

Acosta’s journey to the top step of the premier class has been defined by immense potential tempered by challenging machinery since his debut in 2024 with GasGas Tech3, KTM’s satellite team. During his rookie season, he collected five podium finishes without securing a win. Following his promotion to KTM’s factory squad the subsequent year, he repeated that tally with another five top-three results despite lagging behind rival bike performance.

The Road to Victory and Historic Context

Entering the weekend, Acosta had already matched his previous podium count by securing five finishes in the opening 14 rounds of the season.

His near-misses included runner-up finishes at Austin and Indonesia in 2024; Hungary, Indonesia, and Malaysia last season; and Thailand, Hungary, and Aragon this year. These eight second-place results left Acosta “hungry” for a breakthrough, which finally materialized in front of passionate KTM supporters in Austria.

By claiming this victory, Acosta becomes the 17th Spanish rider to win in MotoGP, joining compatriots such as Alex Márquez, Fermín Aldeguer, and Raúl Fernández, who all achieved their first premier-class wins last year.

Future Outlook and Manufacturer Milestone

Securing a victory this season proved vital for Acosta’s confidence and served as a tangible way to reward KTM for its career-long support before his impending switch to Ducati next year. His upcoming move to Ducati—where teammate Marc Márquez stands as the most successful rider—signals a new chapter with expectations of more frequent contention at the front.

Photo: motorcyclesports.net

For KTM, the Austrian manufacturer successfully broke a multi-season winless streak at its home event, providing a morale boost for the team and its fans. As the MotoGP season progresses, attention turns toward how Acosta builds on this maiden premier-class victory heading into the final rounds of the championship.

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