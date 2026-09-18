Penn State Launches New Environmental Engineering Degree Program

Penn State Expands Engineering Portfolio With Dedicated Environmental Degree

This fall, Penn State is launching a new Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering housed within the College of Engineering’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, designed to prepare students for modern municipal infrastructure, sustainability, and climate resilience challenges according to university announcements.

The Bottom Line Strategic Expansion: The new ENVE degree brings Penn State’s total count of distinct environmental engineering pathways to four across different colleges.

The new ENVE degree brings Penn State’s total count of distinct environmental engineering pathways to four across different colleges. Curriculum Focus: Technical coursework targets municipal water systems, stormwater management, air quality, solid waste, and climate adaptation.

Technical coursework targets municipal water systems, stormwater management, air quality, solid waste, and climate adaptation. Industry Alignment: Programs integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and hands-on laboratory experiences to meet growing infrastructure demands.

Curriculum Architecture and Municipal Infrastructure Focus

According to program bulletins and faculty disclosures, the curriculum was built to prepare students to plan, design, operate, and renew built systems protecting public health and the environment. Nathaniel Warner, associate professor of environmental engineering and faculty lead for the program, noted that the College of Engineering identified a clear need for dedicated preparation in water infrastructure and climate resilience.

Technical coursework inside the new program dives deep into municipal drinking-water and wastewater treatment systems. Students also study stormwater and urban hydrology management, air quality and emissions controls relevant to public health, solid and hazardous waste management, site remediation, and community climate adaptation.

“In the College of Engineering, we saw a clear need for a dedicated environmental engineering degree focused on preparation in water infrastructure, sustainability and climate resilience, if students are going to lead in solving the global and local challenges ahead,” Nathaniel Warner stated according to university reports.

Institutional Positioning and Multi-Departmental Differentiation

The new degree joins a suite of academic offerings across the university. Farshad Rajabipour, department head and John and Harriette Shaw Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, emphasized the unique positioning of the institution.

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“Penn State is unique because it now offers four distinct environmental engineering degrees,” Farshad Rajabipour explained. The newly introduced environmental engineering (ENVE) degree targets sustainability and municipal infrastructure, complementing the broader civil engineering (CE) degree with an environmental focus.

Complementary programs across other campus divisions include the environmental systems engineering (ENVSE) degree in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, which centers on energy systems, natural resources, and environmental health and safety. Additionally, the university offers a biological engineering (BE) degree focused on food, water, and agriculture.

Penn State Environmental Engineering and Related Degree Matrix Degree Program Housed College / Department Primary Focus Area Environmental Engineering (ENVE) College of Engineering (Civil & Environmental) Municipal infrastructure, water treatment, sustainability Civil Engineering – Environmental Focus (CE) College of Engineering (Civil & Environmental) Broad civil infrastructure with environmental focus Environmental Systems Engineering (ENVSE) College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Energy systems, natural resources, health and safety Biological Engineering (BE) Not specified Food, water, and agricultural systems

Technology Integration and Practical Career Pathways

To ensure graduates remain competitive in shifting labor markets, the curriculum integrates technical coursework with modern computational methods. Students gain hands-on training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and laboratory experiences focused on water quality and microbiology.

Photo: psu.edu

Furthermore, the program includes environmental engineering capstone projects and facilitates internships through career fairs.

“What excites me the most is that this degree gives students the opportunity to get involved in meaningful work that affects people every day,” Nathaniel Warner said. “We want Penn State students to graduate ready to take on big problems and help improve communities in Pennsylvania and around the world.”

Market Implications and Infrastructure Capital Expenditure

Prospective students can contact Nathaniel Warner directly or consult the undergraduate student bulletin for enrollment pathways.

Is Environmental Engineering Degree Worth It?

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.