Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces 12 Arrested in $18.7M Illegal THC Drug Ring Takedown

Law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania have dismantled a drug “empire” that utilized smoke shops, gas stations, and other storefronts to distribute unregulated THC products, according to state officials. The 18-month investigation culminated in 12 arrests and the seizure of $18.7 million in illicit profits and assets, as reported by the Tribune-Democrat.

State authorities stated that the underground network targeted youth demographics by selling brightly packaged edibles, pre-rolled joints, and other Delta intoxicants. As investigators continue sorting through confiscated inventory, the case has shed light on how unregulated synthetic cannabis and marijuana derivatives have infiltrated everyday neighborhood storefronts.

An 18-Month Investigation into Statewide Convenience Shop Drug Sales

The crackdown followed an 18-month probe involving the Office of Attorney General alongside federal, state, and local police departments, as well as multiple district attorneys’ offices. Investigators first caught wind of the operation in January 2023, when law enforcement intercepted a driver hauling cash-purchased “loads” of illegal THC products, according to details shared by Attorney General Dave Sunday during a press conference at the regional office in Irwin, Westmoreland County.

By March 2023, authorities learned that teenagers at several Westmoreland County schools had been purchasing and consuming drugs directly from targeted storefronts. Investigators subsequently executed raids on primary distribution warehouses located in Plut, Allegheny County; Pittston, Luzerne County; and Bensalem, Chester County. Officials described these facilities as the main hubs for trafficking marijuana and other goods containing THC and Delta intoxicants.

According to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, nearly everything observed by law enforcement during the raids was geared toward youth. Investigators reported seizing 40 pallets containing more than 15,000 individual products. Lab testing conducted thus far has shown that more than 80% of the tested merchandise is illegal, though individual items varied in drug type and potency.

Financial Scale and Rapid Growth of the Illegally Operating Network

What reportedly began as a modest enterprise expanded quickly, with the defendants transitioning from renting apartments to owning giant warehouses and lavish homes. Profits from the storefront sales were deposited in cash across numerous bank accounts tied to different LLCs. These accounts held funds ranging from thousands to millions of dollars, including one account under OHM Distributors LLC in Pittston that held millions, according to the attorney general.

Photo: tribdem.com

Court documentation outlines varied legal actions against the 12 arrested individuals, who face charges ranging from organized crime and conspiracy to drug trafficking and money laundering. Among them, Albina Kugar, 37, of Pittsburgh, was denied bail after being deemed a “threat to the community,” keeping her detained at the Westmoreland County Prison. Another defendant, Duttar Patel, 31, of Dublin, Ohio, has not yet been arraigned.

The remaining 10 defendants were arraigned in Westmoreland County and secured release on bond amounts ranging from $5,000 unsecured to $25,000 cash — a group that includes Dharmeshar Patel, 47, of Bensalem, alongside other co-defendants whose court proceedings remain ongoing.

Public Safety Concerns and Next Legal Steps

State leaders underscored the public health dangers posed by unregulated, black-market cannabis products that bypass safety standards. Attorney General Sunday pushed back against dismissive attitudes toward marijuana offenses during his remarks, emphasizing that public safety and child protection were compromised by the operation’s financial greed.

View this post on Instagram about pennsylvania attorney arrested illegal, Attorney General Sunday From Instagram — related to pennsylvania attorney arrested illegal, Attorney General Sunday

“This was a massive illegal drug trafficking operation that put profits over the protection of people and, most importantly, targeted our children to fuel their greed,” Sunday stated.

With laboratory analysis of the seized contraband still underway and multiple court appearances scheduled across the commonwealth, prosecutors are preparing formal indictments as the judicial process moves forward.