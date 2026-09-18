Pertamina EP Clarifies Jatinegara Field Control Amid Bekasi Probe

Prosecutors investigating corruption in Bekasi have uncovered a substantial deficit linked to a municipal energy partnership, prompting PT Pertamina EP to clarify that its operational control of the Jatinegara field transitioned to direct management in February 2026.

Investigators from the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes searched multiple government offices in Bekasi, targeting regional agencies and corporate headquarters to secure records tied to an energy partnership spanning 2009-2024.

Raids Target Bekasi Government Offices Over Energy Partnership

The investigation centers on a joint operating agreement established in 2009 between PT Pertamina EP and PT Minyak dan Gas Bumi (Perseroda) Kota Bekasi, which previously operated under the name PD Migas Kota Bekasi. Over the period of 2009-2024, the partnership managed oil and gas wells in the region, bringing in private entities or foreign companies to assist with operations.

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, prosecutors executed search warrants across several administrative buildings within the Bekasi City government. The locations included the Regional Secretariat Office, the Legal Bureau, the Regional Revenue Agency, and the Environmental Service office, alongside the headquarters of the municipal energy firm itself. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the Tim Penyidik Jaksa Agung Muda Bidang Tindak Pidana Khusus (JAM PIDSUS) carried out the searches. Head of the Attorney General’s Office Legal Information Center Anang Supriatna stated in an official statement on Thursday that, in order to gather evidence, the Attorney General’s investigative team had carried out a series of legal actions, including searches at a number of locations, among them several offices of companies suspected of involvement.

The probe expanded to examine the private firms brought into the operational framework.

Procedural Violations and Alleged Trillion-Rupiah Deficits

The Kejaksaan Agung (Kejagung) is actively investigating the case of alleged corruption regarding irregularities in the governance of PT Minyak dan Gas Bumi (Perseroda) Kota Bekasi within the Kerja Sama Operasi (KSO) with PT Pertamina EP for the period spanning from 2009 to 2024. In this legal matter, the estimated state losses are projected to reach Rp 2 triliunan.

Photo: Detik

To gather evidence, the Kejagung investigators conducted searches across several locations suspected to be connected to the case. Investigators have also flagged potential connections involving companies owned by oil entrepreneur Muhammad Riza Chalid (MRC) in the case concerning regional-owned enterprise governance irregularities.

Pertamina EP Responds as Operational Control Shifts In-House

As the legal scrutiny intensifies, PT Pertamina EP has moved to clarify its contractual relationship with the municipal enterprise. Corporate representatives confirmed that the formal cooperation agreement governing the Jatinegara Field reached its scheduled conclusion in February 2026.

Photo: money.kompas.com

Manager Communication Relations & CID PT Pertamina EP, Pinto Budi Bowo Laksono, explained that PT Minyak dan Gas Bumi Perseroda memang merupakan mitra KSO di Lapangan Jatinegara. Pinto stated in a statement on Friday (9/18/2026) that PT Minyak dan Gas Bumi Perseroda (formerly PD Migas Kota Bekasi) served as an operational cooperation partner of PT Pertamina EP for the Jatinegara Field operational area until February 2026.

Pinto noted that along with the conclusion of the partnership contract, the operational sustainability of the Jatinegara Field is now managed independently by Pertamina EP through own operation starting in February 2026. Regarding the ongoing investigation handled by Kejagung, Pinto ensured that his party is cooperative and ready to support the law enforcement process. Pinto added, noting that the company consistently upholds transparent and accountable business operational governance in accordance with good corporate governance principles, that the company respects the ongoing legal process and stands ready to cooperate.