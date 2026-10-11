Peru Defeats Brazil in Semifinal to Reach U19 Volleyball Final

Peru defeated Brazil 3-2 in a dramatic semifinal match at the 2026 South American U19 Women’s Volleyball Championship in Maracaibo, securing an undefeated run to the final and clinching a direct berth to the 2027 World Championship.

The victory in Venezuela sent shockwaves through the regional tournament as the Peruvian squad took down Brazil in a five-set thriller on October 10. Played at the Gimnasio Cubierto Pedro Elías Belisario Aponte, the match tested both teams through grueling shifts of momentum before Peru pulled away in the final frame. The venue, boasting a capacity for 2,000 spectators, also benefited from the backing of the regional government under the administration of Luis Caldera.

Semifinal Battle Against Brazil

Peru opened the semifinal clash with strong defensive pressure, dominating the first set 25-15. Brazil answered quickly in the second, exploiting reception difficulties to level the match with a 25-16 win. After a tight third set went to Peru 25-21, Brazil forced a deciding fifth set by taking the fourth 25-17. The complete roster representing Peru under the guidance of head coach Martín Escudero features Nicole Ayala, Camila Monge, Brenda Quiroz, Marcela Manrique, Grace Zutta, Tamara Galdós, Galilea Fuentes, Antonella Tello, Camila Alfaro, Kiara Lazo, Kayra Ruiz, Catalina Romero, Nahir Cueva, and Vania Adrianzén.

In the tiebreaker, the team commanded by Martín Escudero overwhelmed the Brazilians 15-7.

Martín Escudero said, We hadn't beaten Brazil in any category since 2012. It's something incredible and we are very happy.

Undefeated Path Through Group A

Before reaching the dramatic semifinal showdown, Peru swept through the group stage with a perfect record, defeating Chile 3-1, Venezuela 3-1, and Uruguay 3-0. With the team led by libero Vania Adrianzén, who previously stood out at the U17 World Championship, the squad finished at the top of Group A with nine points.

Photo: Uruguay Al Día

Match Result Set Scores Peru vs. Chile Won (3-1) 26-24, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19 Venezuela vs. Peru Won (3-1) 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17 Peru vs. Uruguay Won (3-0) 25-23, 25-18, 25-11 Peru vs. Brazil Won (3-2) 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7

World Championship Qualification and the Title Match Against Argentina

By defeating Brazil, Peru secured the first South American berth to the 2027 World Championship.

Photo: La República

Peru and Argentina now meet in the continental final at 19:00 local time at the Gimnasio Pedro Elías Belisario Aponte in Maracaibo. The championship match marks a major milestone as the tournament is broadcast online via Voley Zone TV and the official channels of the Confederación Sudamericana de Voleibol.

We are going to go all out and win. Very happy and proud to represent my country again and for the wonderful team we have. Camila

Defeated semifinalists Brazil and Venezuela will face off for the tournament’s third and final World Championship qualification slot. Meanwhile, placement matches determine the remaining regional standings, with Bolivia meeting Chile and Uruguay playing Ecuador.