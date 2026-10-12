Pete Hegseth signs directive reviewing US troops in Europe and limiting press

Pete Hegseth signed a directive that limited travel in the area, while initiating a review of the American military presence in Europe and various internal changes.

The operational changes restricted press access within the Pentagon, prompting strong pushback from the Pentagon Press Association. The organization publicly denounced the rules as an attack on a decades-long tradition that allowed journalists entry into non-classified areas of the building. This tightening of access followed an earlier administrative pivot that required several legacy news organizations to vacate their interior offices. Under a newly implemented rotation system, those spaces were reassigned to media outlets more closely aligned with the administration.

Congressional oversight also ran into the new administrative boundaries in 2026. Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported that the Pentagon barred him from visiting the American base of Al Udeid in Qatar. Department officials pointed directly to the directive signed by Hegseth on March 3 as the basis for restricting travel to the region.

Institutional Shifts and the New Office of Religious Affairs

Designed to report directly to the secretary of defense, the new office aims to bolster religious support for service members and the role of military chaplains.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the move aligns with a broader strategy by Hegseth—an evangelical Christian—to integrate faith more visibly into daily Pentagon operations. This initiative has included hosting Christian worship services for department employees and frequently incorporating biblical references into official public addresses. While defense officials maintain that the new office will operate without favoring any specific religious denomination, civil liberties groups dedicated to the separation of church and state have raised concerns that the policy adjustments could privilege Christianity.

Reviewing the U.S. Military Footprint in Europe

The administrative changes under Hegseth extend far beyond building security and internal chaplaincy. In June 2026, the secretary of defense announced a six-month review of the approximately 80,000 American troops stationed across Europe. The review coincides with pressure from the Trump administration for NATO allies to shoulder a larger share of their own regional defense costs.

Pentagon planners are currently evaluating multiple strategic scenarios regarding the placement of the approximately 80,000 American troops present in Europe. The alternatives are scheduled for formal presentation to Hegseth by November, leaving European capitals closely monitoring the evolving future of American military commitments on the continent.