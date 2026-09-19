Poland Defeats Latvia to Reach EuroVolley 2026 Quarterfinals

Defending champion Poland cruised past Latvia in straight sets (25:17, 25:16, 25:16) in Sofia, advancing to the quarterfinals of EuroVolley 2026. Tomasz Formnal led the scoring with 19 points as the world No. 1 team wrapped up the round-of-16 match in just 71 minutes.

A Quick Training Session in Sofia

Poland made short work of Latvia in the opening round of the knockout stage at EuroVolley 2026, turning the round of 16 encounter into a straightforward training session ahead of much sterner tests. The world top-ranked side controlled the tempo from the opening whistle inside the capital’s Arena Sofia, sealing the straight-sets victory (25:17, 25:16, 25:16) in a brisk 71 minutes.

Head coach Nikola Grbić opted to rotate his squad, starting Marcin Komenda, Bartosz Bolondz, Wilfredo León, Tomasz Fornal, Bartosz Lemanski, Szymon Jakubiszak, and libero Jakub Popiwczak. The tactical approach paid immediate dividends as the Polish block slammed shut on Latvian attacks, establishing an early 8:4 lead in the first set before closing it out comfortably at 25:17.

Latvian Resistance and Polish Depth

Latvias side managed brief moments of pressure at the start of the second and third sets, even claiming an early 7:6 advantage in the second frame. Yet the reigning European champions quickly shifted gears, pulling away to 17:11 and maintaining a dominant block that ultimately outmatched the opposition 11 to 2 across the first two frames.

Photo: Gong.bg

Even as Grbić deployed his bench during the final set—where Latvia briefly edged ahead at 8:6—the depth of the Polish roster proved overwhelming. Poland reclaimed the lead past the tenth point and secured the match with another 25:16 scoreline. The result marks the third victory for Poland against Latvia in direct head-to-head meetings, leaving them without a dropped set against the Baltic nation.

Tomasz Fornal Leads the Attack

Tomasz Fornal anchored the Polish offense with a stellar performance, racking up 19 total points, including 6 blocks, a 68% attacking efficiency, and 64% positive reception. Szymon Jakubiszak chipped in 11 points for the victors, while Bartosz Lemanski and Bartosz Bolondz added 8 points apiece. For Latvia, substitute Kristers Landzans fought back with a team-high 11 points, incorporating one ace and a 37% attacking efficiency.

Photo: actualno.com

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Poland also capitalized heavily from the service line, notching 5 aces to just 1 for Latvia, further neutralizing any chance of an upset.

Historic Milestone and Looming Quarterfinal Rematch

By securing the sweep, Poland advances to the European Championship Top 8 for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Latvia exits the tournament having equaled its best-ever European Championship finish by reaching the knockout rounds for the second time since EuroVolley 2021.

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The tournament holds broader stakes beyond the continental trophy. EuroVolley 2026—co-hosted across Bulgaria, Italy, Finland, and Romania—serves as a crucial gateway: the eventual champion will earn a direct quota for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, while the top three finishers secure berths at the 2027 World Championship.

The Road Ahead in Sofia

Poland now awaits the winner of the evening round-of-16 clash between Bulgaria and Germany, scheduled for 19:00 local time at the Arena 8888 Sofia. That impending match sets up a potential high-stakes rematch for the defending champions. In the final match of the group stage, the Bulgarian national side handed Poland a dramatic 3:2 defeat, shattering a 21-match winning streak for the European champion.