Police raid suspect over AI smear campaign against Hallein mayor

Police executed a house search against a suspect in Hallein last week following a campaign involving alleged chat messages, stickers, and letters targeting Mayor Alexander Stangassinger. Investigators seized a mobile phone and a laptop from the suspect’s properties in the Tennengau district as part of an ongoing criminal inquiry.

Raid in Tennengau Targets Suspect Behind Campaign

The investigation escalated last week when police officers carried out a house search at a suspect’s residential address in Tennengau as well as business premises. Operating on instructions from the Staatsanwaltschaft Wiener Neustadt (Vienna Neustadt Public Prosecutor’s Office), law enforcement officials secured electronic hardware, specifically a mobile phone and a laptop.

Authorities are examining these seized devices to determine who engineered and disseminated the materials across Hallein. The case centers on the suspected use of artificial intelligence to generate content attributed to the mayor.

The probe operates under section § 107c StGB, which addresses the continued harassment of a person via telecommunication systems or computers. Investigators must establish whether the target was subjected to electronic communication so severe that it crossed the legal threshold of unreasonableness.

Stickers, Letters, and Alleged Chats Targeted the Hallein Mayor

The controversy erupted roughly two weeks prior when messages began circulating across email and messaging platforms. The digital files featured supposed chat transcripts involving Mayor Alexander Stangassinger alongside personal content and self-portraits.

Physical materials followed the digital distribution. Individuals affixed stickers containing content from the chats onto building walls and utility poles throughout Hallein. Concurrently, physical letters bearing the alleged conversations arrived at local institutions.

Companies, schools, kindergartens, and relatives of the mayor received the mailings. The letters listed Stangassinger himself as the sender, prompting the mayor to retain legal counsel and file a formal criminal complaint.

Prior Proceedings in Vienna Neustadt Link to the Investigation

The involvement of the Staatsanwaltschaft Wiener Neustadt stems from an existing legal situation. The suspect already faces an active, separate proceeding in Vienna Neustadt regarding allegations of severe bodily harm and coercion.

The individual is a previously convicted offender. Because these prior proceedings are anchored in Vienna Neustadt, that jurisdiction is involved in the new file regarding the Hallein electronic harassment allegations.

Legal representation for the mayor maintains that the official is the victim. Attorney Johannes Zink addressed the situation on behalf of his client, stating, Mein Mandant ist Opfer einer Straftat. Laufende Ermittlungen können und dürfen wir nicht kommentieren.

Stangassinger has opted to refrain from making direct public statements while the judicial review proceeds. The presumption of innocence applies to the suspect as authorities continue to investigate the origin of the communications.