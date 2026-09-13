President Pavel to Lead Czech Delegation at Next NATO Summit in Tirana

Czech President Petr Pavel will lead the country’s delegation at the upcoming NATO summit in Tirana, an announcement confirmed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Czech Television on September 13, 2026.

The Cost of Diplomatic Friction in Ankara

The journey to this political compromise has been anything but smooth. Earlier this year, the relationship between Prague’s executive branch and the presidency fractured entirely over who would speak for the Czech Republic at the NATO summit in Ankara. The government initially left President Pavel out of the delegation altogether. That exclusion forced a constitutional showdown, ending only when the Constitutional Court issued a preliminary injunction compelling the cabinet to grant the head of state his rightful place.

When the delegation finally touched down in Turkey, the dysfunction was palpable. Pavel and Babiš traveled separately, maintained independent entourages, and reportedly spent nearly two days without speaking to one another. Upon returning to Prague, Babiš did not mince words about the spectacle, describing the delegation’s dynamic to the public as an international embarrassment. In July, the prime minister vowed that he would never again share a summit delegation with the president, leaving foreign policy observers to wonder how the Czech Republic could project strength abroad while its leaders remained at war at home.

Turning the Page on Alliance Summits

Fortunately, pragmatism appears to have won out ahead of the next gathering in the Albanian capital. The Tirana summit, scheduled by the Alliance for late 2027 or early 2028, will see Pavel resume the role of head of delegation without obstruction. Babiš addressed the pivot plainly, telling state media that the government simply has no desire to reignite the dispute. “Of course, once I said it, yes,” Babiš remarked when asked about the president’s upcoming trip, adding that he wants to avoid a repeat of the past controversies.

For his part, President Pavel welcomed the decision, framing his insistence not as a personal vanity, but as an institutional duty. “The participation of the head of state in NATO summits corresponds to current practice and the constitutional authority of the president of the republic to represent the state externally,” Pavel stated.

Navigating Fragile Domestic Stability

While the NATO portfolio has found temporary equilibrium, the broader landscape of executive coordination remains delicate. High-level institutional check-ins ground to a halt following the Ankara fallout, and regular coordination meetings between top constitutional officials have languished since January. Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, representing the Motoristé party, previously aligned closely with the prime minister’s skepticism regarding the president’s foreign trips, characterizing the friction as an ongoing political struggle.

Photo: irozhlas.cz

Yet, recent weeks have brought signs of a thaw. Pavel and Babiš are slated to meet following a ceremony involving the Bohemian Crown Jewels to discuss immediate diplomatic coordination, specifically focusing on the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. While Macinka was initially invited to join the discussions, subsequent arrangements confirmed that the prime minister and president will meet one-on-one to chart a collaborative path forward. As Prague prepares for the global stage in New York and looks ahead to Tirana, the central question is whether this fragile truce can endure the pressures of domestic politics.