Presidents Cup 2026: United States leads international team 3-2

The 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club kicks off its 16th edition as the visiting International Team seeks its first victory on American soil, trailing 3-2 after Thursday’s opening Four-ball session. The historic Course No. 3 at Medinah serves as the backdrop for this premier match-play showdown.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Day 1 Momentum and Session Breakdown

The United States seized an early 3-2 advantage on Thursday, but the margins across Course No. 3 remained razor-thin. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns set the tone for the hosts, edging out Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee 1-up in a tightly contested opening match.

But the tape tells a different story regarding International resilience. Star pairing Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim delivered another masterclass in match-play execution, dismantling Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay 3 and 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. rookie Jackson Koivun paired with veteran Justin Thomas to secure a dominant 4-and-3 victory over Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria.

Day 1 Four-ball Match Results U.S. Pair Score International Pair Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns 1-up Sungjae Im / Min Woo Lee Jackson Koivun / Justin Thomas 4 and 3 Corey Conners / Nico Echavarria Chris Gotterup / Patrick Cantlay 3 and 2 (Loss) Tom Kim / Si Woo Kim

Medinah’s Championship Pedigree

Course No. 3 at Medinah Country Club adds another chapter to its storied tournament history this week. Having previously hosted the Ryder Cup in 2012, two PGA Championships, and three U.S.

How to Watch and TV Broadcast Schedule

Fans tracking the action live across the weekend can catch every decisive putt through comprehensive television and streaming coverage. Here is the complete broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Friday: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: 8-9 a.m. on Golf Channel; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on NBC

Sunday: noon-6 p.m. on NBC

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.