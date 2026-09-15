Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Attend Cornbury House Horse Trials

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made a notable public appearance over the weekend by attending the Cornbury House Horse Trials in Oxfordshire. The couple joined senior members of the royal family for the fourth day of the equestrian event, which features elite horses and riders competing across dressage, cross-country, and show jumping disciplines.

The joint outing marks a rare public appearance for Princess Beatrice, 38, who has maintained a low profile following intense public scrutiny surrounding her parents, Andrew Mountbattan-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and their historical ties to Jeffrey Epstein. For the Saturday outing, Beatrice wore an Ulla Johnson green lace dress paired with a velvet green Philip Cleak blazer by BYAN, Givenchy boots, and small hoop earrings. Her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, opted for a dapper look featuring a blue shirt, a waistcoat, light green trousers, and a baker boy cap, according to reporting by the Daily Mail.

Observers at the Oxfordshire sporting event noted that the couple put on an affectionate display, sharing quiet moments together amidst the crowd. Their appearance at the trials comes on the heels of a busy period for the couple, which has included separate travel commitments and ongoing media speculation regarding their schedule and family life.

Family Gatherings at the Oxfordshire Trials

The royal couple were not the only senior figures present at the annual equestrian fixture. Beatrice was joined by her cousin, Zara Tindall, 45, and her aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 61. The trio added a distinctly royal presence to the sidelines as they caught up during the competition.

Zara Tindall sported a casual ensemble featuring blue jeans from Citizens of Humanity, a cross-body bag from Fairfax and Favor retailing at £295, and brown boots, while the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Soler London jacket and skirt paired with Penelope Chilvers boots and Giulia Barela earrings, as detailed by the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Hello Magazine reported that the couple had initially made a low-key appearance on Friday, September 11, with Beatrice donning a dramatic black lace dress and Givenchy boots while Edoardo wore a blue shirt, matching waistcoat, and chinos.

For Beatrice, the event marks her first public sighting since she attended the funeral of her mother’s former partner, Paddy McNally, who was buried at St James’ Church in Sevenhampton, Wiltshire, on August 14 following his death at age 88 in July.

Addressing Rumours and Looking Ahead

The couple’s appearance at the Cornbury House Horse Trials also serves to counter ongoing media speculation regarding their marriage. Recent months had seen tabloid rumors circulate suggesting strain within the relationship, fueled in part by Edoardo’s frequent international business travel—including a recent trip to the United States for his interior design firm, Banda Property—and the relentless fallout from the Epstein scandal involving Beatrice’s parents.

Photo: hellomagazine.com

However, friends close to the couple previously dismissed notions of marital strife, emphasizing that the pair are simply managing demanding professional careers and raising their children. Furthermore, Edoardo publicly put rumors to rest last month when he celebrated his wife’s birthday by sharing a sunset photograph of the couple on social media with the caption, “Happy birthday my love.”