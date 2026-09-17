PSD Has a Privileged Relationship with Nicușor Dan, Says Petrișor Peiu

As political consultations unfold in Bucharest, AUR leader Petrișor Peiu has laid bare the underlying dynamics of the ongoing government formation crisis. Speaking exclusively to Digi24 on Wednesday evening, Peiu pointed out that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) maintains a privileged relationship with the president of Romania, noting that the two have “mostly spoken the same language” so far. Meanwhile, as the political landscape shifts, parties are staking out their boundaries ahead of high-stakes meetings at Cotroceni.

The Bottom Line:

The Core Dynamic: AUR leader Petrișor Peiu asserts that PSD enjoys a privileged, aligned relationship with the president of Romania during the current political impasse.

AUR leader Petrișor Peiu asserts that PSD enjoys a privileged, aligned relationship with the president of Romania during the current political impasse. Cotroceni Strategy: AUR confirmed it will not enter formal consultations carrying a dedicated prime ministerial candidate, preferring instead to outline its strict exclusions and boundaries to the president.

AUR confirmed it will not enter formal consultations carrying a dedicated prime ministerial candidate, preferring instead to outline its strict exclusions and boundaries to the president. The Numbers Game: Peiu dismissed the viability of piecemeal parliamentary poaching, arguing that ad-hoc majorities lack ideological coherence and stable governance foundations.

Navigating the Normalcy of Formal Consultations at Cotroceni

The political maneuvering in the capital intensified following Wednesday evening’s televised statements from Petrișor Peiu. Addressing the upcoming formal talks, Peiu emphasized that inviting AUR to Cotroceni was simply a baseline gesture of democratic normalcy. According to the AUR leader, it was completely out of the question for a major parliamentary faction to be bypassed during formal consultations.

Here is the kicker: Peiu suggested that the president is initiating these formal rounds because a clear, declared parliamentary majority around a single prime ministerial candidate simply does not exist yet. By bringing the factions to the table, the presidency is establishing an official record of where the political lines are drawn before any definitive mandate is handed down.

Drawing the Lines: AUR’s Strategy of Exclusions

When it comes to walking into the presidential palace, AUR is adopting a defensive yet strategic posture. Peiu made it crystal clear that his party will not arrive with a pre-packaged prime ministerial nominee. Instead, the formation intends to present its absolute red lines—focusing heavily on what it will refuse to support rather than offering immediate coalition blueprints.

“We will tell the president our exclusions, and from these negations, what we can do will result,” Peiu explained during his Digi24 appearance. He added that while AUR will not initiate a premier proposal uninvited, the party is open to putting forward a name if explicitly given a mandate by the president to do so.

But the math tells a different story regarding how other factions are playing the game. While the coalition of PNL, USR, and UDMR has rallied behind Siegfried Mureșan as their unified choice for prime minister, Peiu was quick to note that their parliamentary arithmetic remains strictly capped by their own internal numbers. “At them, it is excluded to be able to gather votes outside their own,” Peiu pointed out.

The Privilege of Alignment and the Pitfalls of Poaching

The conversation quickly turned to the whispers of cross-party dealmaking and the PSD’s purported legislative strategies. Over the preceding 24 hours, social-democrat figures like Benea and Neacșu publicly floated the idea that a collaboration with George Simion’s AUR might not be entirely out of the question, noting that the party shouldn’t be reflexively labeled as extremist.

Peiu responded by pointing out that these moderate voices within the PSD are hardly breaking new ground, noting that figures within his camp have long recognized civil expressions coming from certain social-democrat quarters. However, he drew a sharp distinction between a transparent, principled pre-consultation agreement between parties and a rushed attempt to impose a fait accompli.

According to Peiu, any attempt by a party close to the presidency to secure a mandate first and then force a pre-cooked cabinet onto other parliamentary groups risks deadlocking the entire legislative process. He specifically warned against the temptation of acquiring individual lawmakers “la bucată” (piece by piece) through questionable advantages.

Photo: nexta.ro

Political Postures Ahead of Cotroceni Consultations Political Entity Stance on Prime Minister Approach to Majorities AUR No initial name; will offer one only if mandated by the President. Focuses on “exclusions” and policy boundaries; rejects piecemeal parliamentary poaching. PSD Observed by rivals to have a privileged alignment with the president of Romania. Open to exploring broader dialogues, facing scrutiny over potential ad-hoc coalition building. PNL / USR / UDMR Unified behind Siegfried Mureșan. Confined primarily to their own internal parliamentary vote counts.

As the political chess pieces move into place, the fundamental question remains whether transparency will guide the formation of a new government or if backroom arithmetic will ultimately dictate who takes the helm. Drop a comment below and let us know how you see this political puzzle unfolding at Cotroceni.