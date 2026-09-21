In the September 2026 Russian legislative elections, President Vladimir Putin’s party, United Russia, secured a record number of 355 out of 450 seats in the State Duma. Held amid intense wartime conditions and a strict ban on anti-war opposition, the three-day vote yielded a constitutional supermajority, cementing domestic political alignment behind the Kremlin’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

A Parliament Sculpted by Wartime Realities

When the ballots closed across Russia earlier this week, the outcome of the lower house parliamentary elections offered few surprises for seasoned observers of Moscow’s tightly managed political landscape. According to preliminary results covering more than 95 percent of polling stations, United Russia claimed 355 seats. This guarantees the party a constitutional supermajority well above the 301-seat threshold required to pass constitutional amendments without opposition support.

Here is why that matters for the broader power structure inside Moscow: this cycle marked the first legislative contest since the launch of the large-scale military offensive against Ukraine in 2022. The Kremlin praised the outcome. Officials in Moscow framed the tally as proof of exceptional societal cohesion around the head of state. Yet, this cohesion was engineered well before voters stepped into booths. Only political formations supporting Vladimir Putin and the continuation of the conflict were cleared for the ballot.

The Russian Supreme Court systematically dismantled alternative avenues for dissent. Back in mid-August, the court barred Yabloko, the country’s sole anti-war party, from participating at the national level. However, a regional exception surfaced in the Novgorod region roughly 500 kilometers northwest of Moscow, where Yabloko managed to scrape together 6 percent of the vote to secure local assembly seats. Beyond that regional token, the national ballot remained loyal to the prevailing geopolitical line.

The Opposition Landscape and New Military Elites

The remaining seats in the 450-seat State Duma fractured among Kremlin-sanctioned opposition parties. The Communist Party (KPRF) secured 40 seats, the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) took 25 seats, and the New People (Novye Lioudi) party captured 20 seats.

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But there is a distinct generational shift embedded within United Russia’s incoming roster. Vladimir Yakushev, a party official cited by the state-run TASS agency, noted that 49 candidates who fought in Ukraine are projected to take seats in the new parliament. This influx fulfills a desire expressed by Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly stated that Russia’s new elite must be composed of military veterans returning from the conflict in Ukraine.

Electoral officials reported a high turnout. Ella Pamfilova, head of the Election Commission, championed a record official participation rate exceeding 59 percent during a press conference in Moscow. Final certified results are slated for release on Friday.

The elections were not confined to mainland Russia. Voting proceeded inside Ukrainian territories currently controlled and annexed by Moscow. That decision immediately triggered fierce condemnation from Western capitals.

International Condemnation and Border Security Flashpoints

Western reactions to the vote were swift and dismissive. Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s chief diplomat, dismissed the elections as merely carrying a “vernis de démocratie” (veneer of democracy). Kallas pointed out that the Kremlin systematically silenced dissenting voices, banned the singular registered anti-war opposition party, and blocked international election monitors from observing the polls.

Simultaneously, the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway issued denunciations. These nations accused Moscow of orchestrating a sham electoral process within occupied Ukrainian sovereign territory, calling it a blatant violation of the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Photo: lapresse.ca

The backdrop of the vote was defined by kinetic escalation. The final day of polling coincided with heavy cross-border strikes. Russian authorities reported a Ukrainian drone assault involving over a thousand aerial vehicles targeting infrastructure near the capital, which killed two people. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianine confirmed that a major local oil refinery suffered damage during an attack he described as deliberately timed to disrupt the electoral process.

Summary of 2026 Russian State Duma Election Preliminary Results Political Party Estimated Seats (Out of 450) Political Alignment United Russia 355 Pro-Kremlin / Ruling Party Communist Party (KPRF) 40 Opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) 25 Nationalist New People (Novye Lioudi) 20 Opposition

The Geopolitical Road Ahead

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