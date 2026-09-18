Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 Preview: Theoharis, Jeanty, Te’o and Smith

On the latest episode of The Silver & Black Show, host Amber Theoharis sets the stage for Week 2 by welcoming a powerhouse panel featuring rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, former linebacker Manti Te’o, and broadcaster Matt “Money” Smith. As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, this breakdown dives straight into the tactical adjustments, roster expectations, and divisional pressure shaping the early part of the NFL season.

Deconstructing the Chargers Matchup With Matt “Money” Smith

Previewing a divisional opponent early in September requires cutting through the noise of Week 1 overreactions. Analyst Matt “Money” Smith brings sharp insights to the table, breaking down how the Chargers plan to attack Las Vegas on both sides of the ball. Divisional games carry an extra layer of grit, and understanding the chess match between the coaching staffs dictates how this rivalry showdown will unfold at SoFi Stadium.

The strategic battle hinges on trench play and limiting explosive plays in the passing game. Smith highlights the specific matchups that will tilt the scales, giving fans a clear-eyed view of what the Silver and Black must execute to secure a crucial early-season win on the road.

Ashton Jeanty and the Evolution of the Ground Game

The addition of dynamic rookie Ashton Jeanty to the conversation brings an invaluable player perspective to the broadcast. Jeanty discusses the mental and physical transition to the professional level, offering a glimpse into how the offense is tailoring its scheme to maximize yardage against a disciplined Chargers front. Building a reliable rushing attack remains priority number one for sustaining drives and keeping opposing pass rushers off balance.

Execution in short-yardage situations and red-zone efficiency will define the offensive output. Jeanty outlines the preparation required during a short week of practice to ensure every assignment is crisp before kickoff.

Defensive Identity and Leadership With Manti Te’o

No one understands the pulse of an NFL locker room quite like a seasoned veteran. Former linebacker Manti Te’o steps in to analyze the Raiders’ defensive mindset, emphasizing the communication required to stifle a high-powered Chargers offense. Te’o points out that stopping the run early forces obvious passing situations, allowing the pass rush to pin their ears back and disrupt the rhythm of the opposing quarterback.

Establishing an intimidating physical identity on defense sets the tone for the entire four-quarter battle. Te’o breaks down how key playmakers on the second and third levels must maintain discipline to counter motion-heavy offensive schemes.

The Stakes as Week 2 Arrives

Early-season momentum can alter the trajectory of a campaign, making this Week 2 clash vital for the Raiders. As Theoharis guides the panel through these high-stakes topics, the consensus remains that execution and minimizing self-inflicted mistakes will separate the victors from the vanquished. Tune into the full episode to catch every breakdown as the Silver and Black get ready for game day.

How do you see the Raiders handling the Chargers’ pass rush this Sunday? Let us know your score predictions in the comments below.