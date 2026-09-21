RBA Credit Card Surcharge Ban: Why Your Frequent Flyer Points Are Dropping

As regulatory changes take effect following Reserve Bank caps on credit card interchange rates, Australian consumers face a major shakeup in how they earn frequent flyer points. Major institutions including Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA), National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB), and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX: WBC) are cutting reward generosity, altering tiering thresholds, and introducing new fees to protect margins.

The Bottom Line

Squeezed Margins: Reserve Bank interchange rate caps are forcing financial institutions to pull back on lucrative credit card reward programs and sign-up bonuses.

Reserve Bank interchange rate caps are forcing financial institutions to pull back on lucrative credit card reward programs and sign-up bonuses. Direct Cuts: Major lenders are implementing lower baseline earning rates, devaluing transfer conversion rates, and introducing new product fees—such as CBA’s $99 annual charge for Velocity points.

Major lenders are implementing lower baseline earning rates, devaluing transfer conversion rates, and introducing new product fees—such as CBA’s $99 annual charge for Velocity points. Strategic Pivots: Issuers like CBA are shifting away from traditional credit card rewards toward consolidated loyalty ecosystems like CommBank Yello, spreading point-earning capabilities across home loans, debit cards, and insurance.

Interchange Caps Force Margin Realignment Across Major Lenders

The Australian credit card market is undergoing a structural reset. Driven by impending regulatory caps on interchange fees, bank margins are shrinking rapidly.

Here is the math on how institutional adjustments are altering cardholder returns. For instance, a customer spending $5,000 monthly on National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB)‘s Qantas Signature card will see their monthly haul drop from 5,000 Qantas points down to 2,750. Similarly, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX: WBC) is scaling back returns on its Black-level Qantas card, reducing a $10,000 monthly spend yield from 5,000 standard points down to 4,000.

But the balance sheet tells a deeper story of institutional divergence. While most major lenders implement sweeping reductions, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX: ANZ) is momentarily bucking the trend by maintaining a baseline earn rate of one full airline point per dollar on its top-shelf cards. Even so, ANZ is quietly offsetting this generosity by trimming or entirely removing complimentary travel insurance coverages across its product suite.

Comparative Analysis of Major Bank Point Adjustments

Institution Card Tier / Program Primary Adjustment Commonwealth Bank (ASX: CBA) Ultimate / Awards International spend drops to 0.8 Velocity points per dollar; $99 annual fee added for Velocity points. Awards scheme shuts September 29. National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) Qantas Signature Combines lower baseline earn rates with tighter tiering thresholds, reducing monthly yield on a $5,000 spend from 5,000 to 2,750 points. Westpac (ASX: WBC) Black Qantas Standard monthly points earned on a $10,000 spend decline from 5,000 to 4,000. ANZ (ASX: ANZ) Top-shelf cards Maintains 1 point per dollar spend, but scales back or completely removes bundled travel insurance.

Ecosystem Diversification and the Shift to On-the-Ground Rewards

To offset the contraction in traditional credit card accumulation, banking and airline models are pivoting toward alternative retention mechanics. Starting October 1, it will launch an expanded iteration of CommBank Yello, allowing customers to accrue reward points through routine financial products like debit cards, home loans, and insurance policies rather than credit reliance alone.

Photo: choice.com.au

Photo: smh.com.au

Historically, data from Choice indicates that frequent flyer point valuations hover at approximately one cent per point when redeemed for economy airfares on carriers like Qantas and Qantas Airways (ASX: QAN) or Virgin Australia. Because point utility is tightly bound to redemption mechanics and rising airline fares, consumers can easily overpay for financial products under the illusion of securing free travel.

Furthermore, international partner airline earn rates remain highly diluted. Discounted economy tickets booked through partner carriers frequently yield fractional point returns per mile traveled, reinforcing the reality that casual spenders must navigate a complex matrix of devaluations just to preserve baseline travel purchasing power.

Market Outlook and Consumer Strategy

As HSBC prepares to exit the Australian consumer banking market entirely in November—closing all personal credit cards in the process—remaining market participants are consolidating their positions. The era of frictionless, high-yield credit card point accumulation funded by high interchange fees is drawing to a close. Cardholders must now audit their annual card fees against sharply reduced point yields and vanishing insurance perks, ensuring that the cost of participation does not outweigh the marginal value of the points secured.

RBA ban surcharges on most debit and credit cards

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.