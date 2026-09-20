Real Madrid 3-2 Atlético Madrid: Liga F Derby Result and Match Report

Surviving a frantic finish at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, Real Madrid claimed three points in a fiery first Madrid derby featuring five goals and two red cards.

Here is why that matters for the broader Spanish football landscape.

Schröder’s First-Half Brilliance and Red Card Drama

The match exploded into life early on. Real Madrid established a commanding 2-0 lead within the opening minutes of the first half. Shortly afterward, Toletti added a stunning Olympic goal direct from a corner kick.

Atlético refused to fold. Jensen pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 33rd minute. However, Schröder struck again just before the interval in the 43rd minute to restore a two-goal cushion. Jensen responded immediately with her second strike in first-half stoppage time, bringing the score to 3-2 at the break.

The second half transformed completely following a pair of disciplinary flashpoints. Schröder received a straight red card in the 54th minute following a referee review for a challenge on Rosa Otermín, leaving Real Madrid with ten players. Yet, numerical parity returned in the 67th minute when Atlético’s Gio was also dismissed after a review for a similar challenge.

Defensive Fortitude and Late-Game Heroics

With both sides down to ten players, the tactical battle shifted toward endurance. Pau Quesada’s side faced relentless pressure as Atlético hunted for an equalizer in the closing stages. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms stepped up decisively, delivering a string of crucial saves in stoppage time, including a diving stop in the first added minute and a secure catch in the sixth added minute.

That defensive resilience preserved the narrow lead until the final whistle.

Madrid Derby Liga F Match Statistics & Context Metric / Detail Real Madrid Atlético Madrid Final Score 3 2 Goalscorers Schröder (7′, 43′), Toletti Jensen (33′, 45’+1) Red Cards Schröder (54′) Gio (67′) Manager Pau Quesada Not specified in source Next Fixture Ajax (UEFA Women’s Champions League) Alavés (Liga F)

What Comes Next for Both Madrid Rivals

Rest is a luxury neither side enjoys after such a physically bruising encounter. Real Madrid immediately pivot to continental competition, hosting Ajax in the return leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying round. European fixtures demand rapid physical and mental recovery, leaving little time to celebrate domestic derby success.

Photo: football-espana.net

Atlético face a different challenge as they seek to open their league account. They return home to host Alavés, aiming to bounce back from this opening-day defeat and steady their domestic campaign early in the season.

As the Liga F season unfolds, this opening fixture serves as a stark reminder of the thin margins separating Spain’s elite clubs. Whether these early fireworks translate into sustained title challenges remains one of the most compelling storylines to watch in European women’s football.