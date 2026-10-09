Red Bull Reaches Mercedes Level After Baku Upgrade, Says Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri says Red Bull Racing has joined Mercedes at the front of the field after introducing a major upgrade package in Baku, shifting the competitive order of the 2026 Formula 1 season as McLaren and Ferrari slip behind.

Red Bull Surge Triggers Competitive Shift Across the Grid

The competitive landscape of the 2026 Formula 1 season has experienced a severe jolt following a series of technical developments. McLaren driver Oscar Piastri observed that Red Bull Racing has joined Mercedes as a primary benchmark after struggling earlier in the year with a difficult car. The turning point arrived when the Milton Keynes squad brought a substantial upgrade package to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, overhauling the RB22’s sidepods, floor, mirrors, halo, and diffuser.

That engineering push immediately transformed the car’s behavior through the corners.

Stella observed that teams are experiencing upgrade success rates and development velocities never before witnessed in the sport.

McLaren and Ferrari Fall Behind as Development Pace Accelerates

While Red Bull and Mercedes consolidate their standing at the front, McLaren finds itself fighting to recapture its earlier form. Following strong outings earlier in the year, the Woking-based team hit a performance wall in Baku and Sepang.

Photo: GP33

Stella questioned the true potential of the current McLaren package, noting that extreme track conditions and abrasive asphalt in Sepang made it difficult to isolate the car’s true baseline. Ferrari has similarly alternated positions with McLaren, leaving both historic contenders scrambling to match the development velocity demonstrated by their rivals. Rival team upgrades, such as the performance displayed by Lewis Hamilton moving through the field from a starting position beside Norris, highlighted the raw pace now available to Scuderia Ferrari.

Expectations Tempered Ahead of the Marina Bay Grand Prix

Attention now turns to the Marina Bay Circuit for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, where teams face a demanding sprint weekend layout featuring slow-speed corners and street circuit characteristics. Piastri has publicly dampened expectations for McLaren’s prospects, pointing out that tight turns and street tracks have not played to the strengths of their machine.

Photo: GPblog

Mercedes has of course been very strong all season. In Baku, with those long straights, it was no big surprise that they were so fast. Given the number of straights in Malaysia, it was actually surprising that they weren't faster. Oscar

Yet the resurfaced, slippery asphalt at Marina Bay could offer a narrow window of opportunity for teams seeking to unlock unexpected grip. With the championship margins compressed across the top tier, McLaren intends to evaluate its latest updates in Singapore before finalizing its development direction for the final stretch of Grands Prix.