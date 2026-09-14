Red Sox Beat Royals 4-1 as Payton Tolle Throws Immaculate Inning and Caleb Durbin Homers

In a weather-delayed Fenway Park finale on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox secured a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals, claiming the final two games of the three-game series.

Payton Tolle’s Immaculate Inning and Historic Pitching Duel

The afternoon in Boston began with a rarity that instantly reshaped the tactical scope of the game. Payton Tolle opened the affair by throwing an immaculate inning, striking out Nick Loftin called, and then catching Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone swinging on exactly nine pitches. As noted in game records, Tolle is the first Boston pitcher to accomplish an immaculate inning to start a game since Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez achieved the feat on May 18, 2002.

Tolle maintained that sharp trajectory across six scoreless frames, allowing only four singles while striking out seven Royals batters. On the opposing side, Noah Cameron gave up a run over six sharp innings for Kansas City, keeping the high-powered Boston lineup off the board until the late-inning bullpen battle unfolded.

Late-Inning Power Shifts and Decisive Swings

The offensive deadlock broke swiftly once the bullpens took over at Fenway Park. According to MLB.com live highlights, Caleb Durbin struck a high fly ball deep to left field, sending a solo home run—his 13th of the season—into the first row of seats above the Green Monster off Cameron’s first pitch.

Kansas City managed to draw level briefly when Carter Jensen drove in the Royals’ sole run with a pinch-hit single inside the first-base bag. However, Boston answered. After Craig Kimbrel walked the first two batters, Roman Anthony lined an opposite-field go-ahead single against reliever Connor Thomas. Trevor Story then put the game out of reach with a game-breaking two-run single off Nate Pearson, sealing the 4-1 margin.

Bullpen Closure and Series Consequences

Garrett Whitlock earned the victory on the mound, improving his record to 7-1 on the season, while Craig Kimbrel took the loss, falling to 1-5. In the ninth inning, Aroldis Chapman shut the door, securing the final three outs to earn his 34th save of the year and the 401st save of his storied career.

The loss extends a frustrating trend for the Royals, who entered the series looking for their first series win in Boston since 2017. With the weekend set concluded, both clubs pivot quickly to their next American League matchups. According to the official series schedule, the Royals travel to Houston to open a three-game series with right-hander Michael Wacha (9-8, 3.25 ERA) slated to start on Tuesday, while the Red Sox prepare for their series opener against Texas with left-hander Patrick Sandoval (1-5, 4.58 ERA) starting Tuesday.

The Takeaway

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