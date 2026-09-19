Researchers Measure the Environment Where the First Supermassive Black Holes Formed

Understanding how cosmic giants accumulate mass has long challenged astrophysicists. At the heart of many massive galaxies, supermassive black holes pull in gas from their host galaxies in a process known as gas akresi. Friction among gas particles in these high-speed streams heats the material to millions of degrees, causing it to shine with brilliant radiation known as an active galactic nucleus. These centers can glow brighter than all the stars in their host galaxies combined. Yet, capturing the intimate physical scale of just a few dozen light-years from the center remained a mystery until recent observations.

Atacama Large Millimeter Array Reveals Circinus Galaxy Accretion Disks

An international team led by Takuma Izumi, an assistant professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to measure gas flows and structures quantitatively across plasma, atomic, and molecular phases. Focusing on the Circinus Galaxy, the researchers achieved a resolution of about one light-year. For the first time, researchers captured an accretion flow inside a high-density gas disk around a supermassive black hole. High-resolution ALMA data allowed the team to detect molecular gas absorbing active galactic nucleus light, revealing a direct inward feed. Further analysis pointed to gravitational instability as the primary driver, where gas disks overwhelmed by their own gravity collapse and channel material inward toward the black hole.

Cosmic Gas Fountains and Active Galactic Nucleus Discharges

The observations uncovered a surprising puzzle regarding the sheer volume of material moving inward. The measured accretion rate proved to be 30 times higher than necessary to sustain active galactic nucleus activity, prompting researchers to ask where the excess gas goes. High-sensitivity ALMA observations answered that question by detecting widespread outflows.

JWST Discovers Three Supermassive Black Holes in Early Galaxy

Simultaneously, observations by the Event Horizon Telescope targeted the quasar 3C 279, located five billion light-years from Earth. Data gathered during a 2017 global campaign at a 1.3 mm wavelength required hydrogen maser atomic clocks to synchronize land-based radio telescope arrays across the planet. Each telescope generated roughly 350 terabytes of data daily on helium-backed hard drives, which were then flown to supercomputer correlators at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy and MIT Haystack Observatory.

James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers High-Redshift Heavy Seeds

Beyond local accretion mechanics, researchers are also probing how the earliest supermassive black holes formed less than a billion years after the Big Bang. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spotted an abundance of compact, high-redshift objects dubbed Little Red Dots, the discoveries challenged conventional models where black holes form only from collapsing stellar remnants. Instead, scientists turned to the Direct-Collapse Black Hole scenario, where massive clouds of cold gas coalesce at the center of early galaxies and collapse directly into heavy black hole seeds.

Photo: Universetoday

To examine the environments that fostered these formations, an international team led by Alessandro Trinca, a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Edinburgh’s Institute for Astronomy and Royal Observatory, combined high-resolution N-body cosmological zoom-in simulations using the GIZMO code with the Cosmic Archaeology Tool semi-analytic model. Researchers from institutions including the Como Lake Center for Astrophysics, INAF Rome and Bologna, ISTA, and the Sapienza School for Advanced Studies published their findings in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Water Detected Near Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

Dark Matter Halos and Cosmic Overdensities in Early Galactic Evolution

The simulations demonstrate that massive black hole seeds could form via direct collapse as early as 13.64 billion years ago, continuing until approximately 13.5 to 13.4 billion years ago. Metal enrichment of the intergalactic medium from exploding Population III supernovae eventually choked off further direct-collapse episodes. Within the Lambda Cold Dark Matter cosmological framework, dark matter merger trees and dense cosmic overdensities created the exact environments required to harbor these heavy seeds.

Mengerikan Galaksi Bima Sakti Mempunyai Lubang Hitam Supermasif Bermassa 4 Juta Kali Massa Matahari

Meanwhile, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration continues to build upon its 2019 imaging of the M87 galaxy black hole. By pairing theoretical computer simulations with high-resolution radio interferometry, astronomers are progressively mapping the invisible boundaries where matter falls past the event horizon—a safety threshold roughly 2.5 times smaller than the shadow it casts, measuring almost below 40 miliar km across.