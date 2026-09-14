Resting Heart Rate: Study Reveals Individual Variation and Stability

A comprehensive analysis of resting heart rates involving over 92,000 Fitbit users, published in the journal PLOS ONE, reveals that individual resting heart rates range widely from 40 to 109 beats per minute.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Normal resting heart rates vary significantly between healthy individuals, typically spanning 60 to 100 beats per minute, and dropping as low as 40 beats per minute in elite athletes.

Wearable technology data demonstrates that personal baseline heart rates remain stable over time, but can fluctuate based on sleep quality, body mass index, and hormonal phases such as the menstrual cycle.

Factors like sex, age, and sleep account for only a small fraction of overall population differences, meaning individual physiology and baseline fitness drive the vast majority of your heart rate’s unique rhythm.

Understanding the Baseline: What PLOS ONE Data Tells Us About Resting Heart Rates

For decades, clinical examinations relied on spot-check measurements during annual physicals to gauge cardiovascular fitness. However, a major new paper published in PLOS ONE utilizes continuous data from over 92,000 Fitbit wearers to redefine how medical professionals understand resting heart rate (RHR). According to Quer and his research team, the analyzed dataset encompassed users aged 18 to 100 with body mass index (BMI) values ranging from 15 to 50.

In the studied population, average resting heart rates spanned from 40 to 109 BPM. Despite this broad spectrum across the population, individual users exhibited a high degree of internal stability. Once an individual's personal baseline was established, it remained remarkably consistent day-to-day.

Demographic and Physiological Influences on Heart Rate Variability

The study breaks down how specific physiological metrics influence cardiovascular baselines. On average, women exhibited higher resting heart rates than men, with female averages typically falling between 78 and 82 beats per minute. Furthermore, women of childbearing age displayed the most pronounced fluctuations over time. According to Quer, these monthly shifts are closely tied to physiological changes occurring throughout the menstrual cycle.

Lifestyle and physical metrics also played clear roles. Individuals who secured a better night of sleep consistently demonstrated lower resting heart rates. Conversely, individuals with a higher body mass index typically displayed higher heart rates. Interestingly, all measured demographic and behavioral factors combined accounted for only about 10 percent of the total variance observed between different people. The remaining 90 percent of differences are driven by individual baseline fitness levels and unmeasured genetic or environmental factors.

Key Demographic and Physiological Factors in Resting Heart Rate Studies Metric / Variable Observed Trend in Study Data Overall Population Range 40 to 109 BPM across 92,000+ Fitbit users Average Baseline 65 BPM average across the general dataset Sex Differences Women averaged 78 to 82 BPM; generally higher than men Sleep Quality Better sleep duration and quality correlated with lower resting rates Body Mass Index (BMI) Higher BMI values correlated with elevated resting heart rates

Clinical Implications and Monitoring via Consumer Wearables

Monitoring resting heart rates through consumer fitness devices offers visibility into autonomic nervous system responses. A resting heart rate serves as a vital sign indicating how efficiently the heart works when the body is entirely at rest. Lower resting heart rates generally correlate with better cardiovascular health, which is why highly trained athletes often register readings near the 40 BPM threshold.

However, unexpected deviations from a person’s established baseline can signal underlying health issues.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Trajectory of Digital Biomarkers