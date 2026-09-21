Rhiannon Giddens Discusses New Album Hope Is the Thing with Feathers

Rhiannon Giddens Channels History and Humanity in Hope Is the Thing with Feathers

Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens returns with her deeply collaborative new album, Hope Is the Thing with Feathers, released on Friday. Known for weaving historical narratives into striking sonic tapestries, Giddens built the ten-track collection around the themes of human sounáležitost, community strength, and global displacement.

Tracing Roots and Global Displacement Through Folk Music

At the heart of the new release lies an unflinching look at the modern refugee crisis and the universal bonds that tie humanity together. Speaking on her creative motivations, Giddens highlighted the heavy, complex issues that have shadowed humanity for millennia. “If we don’t connect those dots between the struggles, we’re never going to get anywhere,” Giddens noted, as reported by Havana Times. “That’s what music is for.”

Photo: havanatimes.org

Tracks like “Wish in Vain”—performed live in-studio alongside Dirk Powell—grapple directly with the emotional toll of forced migration caused by environmental disasters and nationalism. Giddens emphasizes that at the center of every geopolitical crisis are ordinary human beings who share identical longings for family, language, and community. In the folk music tradition, bridging those emotional divides remains the only viable path forward.

A Legacy Rooted in Collaboration and the African Diaspora

Giddens’ career spans critical touchstones of American roots music. From her formative years co-founding the old-time Black string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops—which secured a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Folk Album—to serving as a musical consultant on Ryan Coogler’s landmark film Sinners, she continually redefines cultural boundaries. In 2023, she earned the Pulitzer Prize for Music for her opera Omar, which chronicles the life of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim scholar in Africa sold into slavery in the 1800s.

Photo: hudba.heureka.cz

That dedication to historical lineage extends to her recent launch of the Biscuits & Banjos Foundation, an initiative celebrating the foundational role of the African diaspora in shaping American identity through music, literature, and food. The community-centric ethos driving these projects naturally bled into the recording process for Hope Is the Thing with Feathers.

Family Harmonies and Raw Production Choices

The album also features deeply personal collaborations, most notably on the track “Walk with Me,” a duet between Giddens and her sister, Lalenja Harrington. Describing her sister as her “first everything,” Giddens points out that their seven-year age gap and shared upbringing through family milestones profoundly shaped her understanding of sibling harmony and vocal arrangement.

By prioritizing a live-in-studio atmosphere, the record radiates a pure, unvarnished sincerity that mirrors the last two decades of Giddens’ artistic evolution.

The Persistent Call for Genuine Cultural Connection

As Hope Is the Thing with Feathers meets listeners worldwide, Giddens continues to challenge contemporary culture to look past surface-level divisions. By making music across varied backgrounds, she insists that artists hold a unique responsibility to spark uncomfortable yet necessary conversations. Whether examining historical injustices or modern humanitarian crises, her work reminds audiences that shared empathy remains our most durable instrument.

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How do you think contemporary folk music can better bridge cultural divides in an increasingly polarized digital age? Share your thoughts in the comments below.