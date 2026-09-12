Russian ‘Matryoshka’ Campaign Uses AI Celebrity Deepfakes to Target Democrats

A Kremlin-backed influence operation known as Matryoshka is deploying AI-doctored selfie videos featuring Hollywood actors like Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts to urge voters to disavow the Democratic Party and back Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to disinformation researchers tracking social media platforms.

The Bottom Line:

The Operation: Kremlin-linked networks like Matryoshka, also known as Storm-1679 or Operation Overload, are leveraging artificial intelligence voice-cloning to manipulate real celebrity footage for political warfare.

Kremlin-linked networks like Matryoshka, also known as Storm-1679 or Operation Overload, are leveraging artificial intelligence voice-cloning to manipulate real celebrity footage for political warfare. The Tactics: Authentic clips—such as Julia Roberts’ 2023 Gucci campaign or personalized Cameo videos—are paired with synthetic audio and unauthorized CNN news logos to spread divisive political narratives across X, Bluesky, and TikTok.

Authentic clips—such as Julia Roberts’ 2023 Gucci campaign or personalized Cameo videos—are paired with synthetic audio and unauthorized CNN news logos to spread divisive political narratives across X, Bluesky, and TikTok. The Impact: While engagement remains low and posts have garnered only dozens of interactions after being flagged by anonymous analysts like @antibot4navalny, security experts warn the hybrid media exploits public trust in familiar faces to generate confusion.

The Mechanics of AI Voice-Cloning in Political Warfare

When scrolling through social media feeds late at night, encountering a familiar actor looking straight into the camera can trigger immediate trust. But according to security researchers, a sophisticated Russian influence operation is exploiting that exact psychological shortcut. The campaign relies on a simple yet jarring formula: take real, harmless video footage of beloved Hollywood stars and graft synthetic audio over them using artificial intelligence.

The Matryoshka network—interchangeably referred to by researchers as Operation Overload or Storm-1679—has spent years seeding social media platforms with manipulated media. For this election cycle, the targets are explicitly American voters heading into the midterms. In one manipulated clip circulating on platforms like X, Bluesky, and TikTok, Sarah Jessica Parker’s voice appears to claim that Democrats are corrupt and urges Americans never to vote for the party. Another video features Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future railing against Black Lives Matter, while voice-cloned clips of Ed Begley Jr. and Emma Caulfield push inflammatory anti-Democratic rhetoric.

Here is the kicker: none of these actors participated in the campaign. Their likenesses have been entirely appropriated without consent.

Sourcing the Footage From Gucci and Cameo

The operation’s effectiveness relies heavily on the illusion of authenticity, achieved by recycling genuine visual material that fans already recognize. The clip of Julia Roberts used in the campaign was originally lifted directly from Gucci’s 2023 “Chime for Change” campaign for gender equality. Other videos utilize personalized messages that actors recorded for fans on Cameo, a service designed for birthday greetings and personal shout-outs.

Photo: disa.org

Because the visual source material is legitimate, casual observers scrolling on mobile devices without sound or in small embedded players are far less likely to spot the manipulation. The synthetic audio tracks are then layered over montages featuring right-wing cultural grievances, including Pride parades, stock footage of drug deals, homeless encampments, and images of Jeffrey Epstein. To further legitimize the propaganda, every single manufactured video carries an unauthorized CNN logo in the top left corner, attempting to borrow the established credibility of a major news organization while pushing viewers toward the hashtag #AllDemocratsAreCriminals.

Actor Original Footage Source Fabricated Narrative Theme Julia Roberts Gucci’s 2023 “Chime for Change” Campaign Conspiracy claims involving Democrats and Big Pharma Sarah Jessica Parker Personalized Fan Messages (Cameo) Derogatory attacks and anti-Democratic voting prompts Christopher Lloyd Archival Film / Public Appearances Attacks against Black Lives Matter Emma Caulfield Television / Promotional Appearances Extreme inflammatory rhetoric regarding children

Assessing the Real-World Threat and Low Engagement Metrics

Despite the high-profile nature of the celebrities involved and the inflammatory nature of the content, the campaign has not yet achieved viral status. Independent analysts and anonymous tracking groups, including @antibot4navalny, first flagged the clips after discovering that the most popular posts were attracting only dozens of interactions. But media-security analysts caution that low initial engagement does not diminish the underlying danger of synthetic media in modern political cycles.

The strategy mirrors tactics previously deployed across Europe and the United States, where the network routinely distributed manipulated videos bearing the branding of real news outlets and law enforcement agencies. By blending recognizable cultural figures with synthetic political messaging, operations like Matryoshka aim to erode trust in democratic institutions and blur the boundary between verified reporting and manufactured deception. As the midterm elections draw closer, researchers emphasize that spotting these hybrid clips requires heightened digital literacy, as bad actors continue to refine AI tools designed to weaponize celebrity familiarity against the electorate.