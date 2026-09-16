Salesforce and NVIDIA Unveil Koa: CRM Reasoning Model for Agentforce

At the Dreamforce Conference, Salesforce and NVIDIA jointly unveiled Koa, a new customer relationship management (CRM) domain-specific reasoning model designed for Agentforce. Built by post-training NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super using synthetic enterprise workflows, Koa targets complex sales and service tasks with three times fewer errors.

The Architecture Behind Koa: Synthetic Data Meets Enterprise Logic

Under the hood, Koa represents a deep engineering collaboration between Salesforce and NVIDIA. Rohan Kumar, president and chief platform and engineering officer at Salesforce, explained that the model was forged by taking NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super and applying Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT) alongside reinforcement learning methods. Specifically, the engineering teams leveraged Group Relative Policy Optimization (GRPO), NVIDIA NeMo RL, NeMo Gym, and NeMo AutoModel.

Crucially, the training corpus did not rely on raw customer data. Instead, Salesforce constructed a massive synthetic data set. This corpus models enterprise knowledge accumulated across 27 years of product development and CRM deployments. By simulating real-world enterprise workflows spanning more than 14 distinct industries—including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel—the model learned the nuanced reasoning, tool use, and decision-making skills required for complex CRM operations.

Benchmarking Performance and Internal Deployment

In enterprise AI deployments, benchmark accuracy dictates real-world utility. Salesforce evaluated Koa using its proprietary CRM Benchmark, a rigorous suite of real-world tasks that includes updating opportunities, routing cases, and scheduling follow-ups. According to the company, Koa matches or exceeds leading model performance while operating with three times fewer errors.

This technical edge has translated into internal adoption. Kumar noted that Salesforce uses Koa internally for employee engagement, describing it as a game changer for daily operational workflows. Beyond internal use, Salesforce has embedded an agent powered by the technology into Slack to help employees navigate information retrieval and complete everyday tasks.

Early enterprise adopters are already testing the waters. Salesforce announced that several high-profile organizations are using Koa in live pilots, including:

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Baxter Credit Union

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UChicago Medicine

Xero

Deployment Timeline and Regional Rollout

While pilot programs are underway, broader access is slated for the near future. Salesforce expects to make Koa generally available within Agentforce during the winter of 2026, starting initially in US regions. As enterprises increasingly demand domain-specific reasoning over generalized conversational large language models, Koa’s specialized training approach signals a shift toward verticalized enterprise AI architecture.