Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Review: A Reliable Mid-Range Choice

Samsung positions this mid-range terminal around display quality, sustained battery life, and upgraded Exynos silicon, though it faces stiff competition in the sub-350-euro segment.

Silicon Architecture and Thermal Management Under Load

Under the hood, the Galaxy A57 5G runs on the Exynos 1680 system-on-chip. Benchmarking and real-world testing indicate that the processor handles heavy multitasking and mobile gaming with notable agility compared to previous generations. However, this performance comes with an operational trade-off.

Users pushing the GPU through extended gaming sessions will notice a tangible thermal output.

SoC: Exynos 1680

Exynos 1680 Display: Bright, well-calibrated panel with strong default color accuracy

Bright, well-calibrated panel with strong default color accuracy Storage: 128GB base configuration (expandable variants available)

128GB base configuration (expandable variants available) Primary Strengths: Battery endurance, display calibration, democratized AI integration

Battery endurance, display calibration, democratized AI integration Primary Weaknesses: Mediocre ultra-wide sensor, persistent bloatware, aggressive thermal rise during gaming

Pricing Dynamics and Market Positioning

The standard launch price for the 128GB iteration typically floats higher, making the current 319,00 € price point at Joybuy—and competing offers hovering near 329,99 € on Rakuten or 334,00 € via Fnac marketplace—an aggressive entry for bargain hunters. Buyers must navigate a fragmented retail landscape where traditional brick-and-mortar entities like Boulanger and Darty still list the device closer to 479,00 € and 552,00 € respectively.

When stacked against its predecessor, the Galaxy A56 5G—which has dropped to roughly 309,00 € at Pixmania—the A57 offers incremental gains in processing throughput and AI accessibility. For consumers weighing price-to-performance metrics, the choice depends on whether marginal silicon speed outweighs a minor generation-over-generation price hike.

Software Ecosystem and Bloatware Realities

Samsung’s commitment to long-term software support remains a primary selling point in this tier. Yet, the out-of-the-box software experience is complicated by pre-installed third-party applications. The presence of bloatware requires manual curation upon initial setup, contrasting with cleaner Android interfaces found among direct competitors.

On the imaging front, Samsung relies on a familiar hardware configuration. While the main sensor delivers dependable results under standard lighting conditions, the ultra-wide camera module underperforms in low-light environments, yielding noticeable noise and a loss of fine detail.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G delivers a reliable, well-built hardware package characterized by solid battery longevity and an impressive display. At the discounted rate of 319,00 €, it rectifies the initial launch-pricing friction that made earlier configurations less compelling. Buyers willing to overlook thermal output under heavy load and a subpar ultra-wide shooter will find a coherent, enduring daily driver.