Santander Bus Crash Involving Martín Elías Jr. Tour Leaves Two Dead

Two men died early Sunday when their motorcycle collided with a musical tour bus carrying the team of vallenato singer Martín Elías Jr. in Barbosa, Santander. The crash occurred on a national highway after 3 a.m., with transit authorities pointing to an initial lane-invasion hypothesis.

A deadly highway collision in the southern Santander department cut short the lives of two young motorists during the early hours of Sunday, September 13, 2026. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger bus carrying members of the musical entourage accompanying vallenato artist Martín Elías Jr., according to regional reporting from Vanguardia.

Identities of the Victims and Location of the Crash

The fatal accident took place past 3:00 a.m. on a stretch of national highway connecting Puente Nacional to San Gil, specifically around kilometer 7 near the jurisdiction of Barbosa, Santander (as detailed by Pulzo). The impact left both occupants of the motorcycle with severe trauma that proved fatal before emergency responders could render aid.

Authorities identified the two deceased men as Carlos Ferney León Chavarro, 26, and José Ángel Chavarro Ayala, 27 (according to Revista Semana). Investigators on the scene noted that initial inspections had not yet determined which of the two men was operating the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

BBVA and Santander to Lead Argentina Loans Under New York Jurisdiction

Return Journey From Boyacá and Status of the Tour Bus

The heavy passenger vehicle involved in the predawn crash was transporting the working crew and musicians who support Martín Elías Jr. on tour (reported Metropolitano). The team was returning from a live performance completed hours earlier in the municipality of Chiquinquirá in neighboring Boyacá (noted Blu Radio).

Photo: minuto30.com

While the artist himself had performed in Chiquinquirá, sources confirmed he was not aboard the vehicle when the collision occurred (as verified by Metropolitano). Amid the extensive damage sustained by the vehicles, Vanguardia confirmed that none of the personnel traveling inside the tour bus sustained injuries during the impact.

Police Peritaje and Preliminary Highway Hypotheses

Units from the Seccional de Tránsito y Transporte of the Santander Police deployed to the crash site to secure the scene, direct traffic, and recover forensic evidence. Captain José Javier Caballero outlined the preliminary findings of the ongoing technical reconstruction during interviews with regional press.

Police emphasized that these secondary lines of inquiry remain unconfirmed while forensic experts complete their full analysis.

Broader Road Safety Context and Prior Incidents

The fatal collision underscores the elevated dangers associated with overnight and predawn transit along major Colombian transport corridors, where limited visibility compounds the risks for motorcyclists. Traffic officials reiterated warnings for motorists to observe strict precautions when traveling during early morning hours.

Photo: Vanguardia

Banco Santander, Bancolombia, and Grupo AR Partner With Marriott

For the musical dynasty connected to the tour bus, the event carried an unsettling echo of history. El Universal noted that Martín Elías Jr. is the son of the late Martín Elías Díaz and grandson of vallenato icon Diomedes Díaz, whose family history has been marked by road tragedies. The younger artist’s tour bus was also previously involved in a minor transit incident in 2024 that resulted in no injuries or fatalities.