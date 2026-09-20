São Paulo vs. Internacional Lineups: Pedro Lima Debuts and Inter Starts Backup Goalie

Pedro Lima makes his highly anticipated debut for São Paulo at the MorumBIS against Internacional, while manager Paulo Pezzolano deploys a reserve goalkeeper amid a flurry of squad rotations for this crucial 28th round Campeonato Brasileiro fixture.

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Tactical Setup and Squad Shuffles at the MorumBIS Dorival Júnior has wasted no time integrating fresh legs. Lima replaces Lucas Ramon, shifting the team's build-up dynamics down the right flank. Further back, Rafael Tolói earns a start in central defense over Sabino, anchoring a backline that also features Domingos Duarte and Arboleda. The tactical surprises do not end in defense. In the middle of the pitch, young midfielder Djhordney gets the nod over Danielzinho, injecting dynamism into a central triangle that features Marcos Antônio, Artur, and Iago Borduchi. Up top, the return of talismanic forward Jonathan Calleri from suspension gives the Tricolor the physical focal point required to test Inter's low-block. The hosts line up in a shape designed to stretch the pitch, utilizing wing-backs to compress the opposition.

Inter's Reshuffled XI and Defensive Adjustments On the opposing bench, Paulo Pezzolano faces notable personnel hurdles. With central midfielder Villagra serving a suspension, Paulinho steps into the engine room alongside Bruno Henrique. Meanwhile, tactical adjustments on the left see Matheus Bahia return to the starting XI after his own suspension, freeing up Bernabei to push further upfield into a more advanced attacking role. https://x.com/SaoPauloFC/status/2101446292375290337 Between the sticks, Anthoni takes over goalkeeping duties. The backline relies on a configuration featuring Bruno Gomes, Maripán, Gabriel Mercado, and Matheus Bahia, tasked with containing a potent São Paulo front line featuring Luciano and the returning Calleri. The visitors are missing key contributors due to injuries and disciplinary actions—including Rochet, Calebe, and Víctor Gabriel—forcing Pezzolano to lean heavily on squad depth to navigate the Brasileirão clash. Team Head Coach Key Tactical Adjustments Notable Absences / Suspensions São Paulo Dorival Júnior Pedro Lima debuts at right-back; Rafael Tolói enters central defense; Djhordney starts in midfield. Newton, Osório, Pablo Maia, Aurélio Buta, Nicolas, Bobadilla, Lucas. Internacional Paulo Pezzolano Anthoni starts in goal; Paulinho replaces suspended Villagra; Bernabei pushed to advanced left role. Villagra, Victor Gabriel, Calebe, Rochet, Kayky, Esteban Conde.

Match Officials and Broadcast Details The high-stakes domestic battle is officiated by Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ), supported on the sidelines by assistant referees Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Thayse Marques Fonseca (RJ). The VAR booth is manned by Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ), ensuring strict technological oversight over every tactical foul, box entry, and transitional duel. Photo: ge.globo.com Coverage for the 28th-round encounter is broadcast live across Sportv and Premiere, with club-specific digital audio streams running through platforms like SPFC Play.

The Broader Brasileirão Context As the second half of the league calendar intensifies, every tactical iteration carries immense weight for table positioning and continental qualification. Managing yellow-card accumulations and injury lists will dictate which side can maintain high-intensity gegenpressing as the fixture congestion peaks. https://x.com/SCInternacional/status/2101446343533203863

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