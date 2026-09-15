SAR Team Continues Day 7 Search for Missing Journalists in Sunda Strait

As the clock ticks into its seventh day, joint search and rescue teams are pressing forward with exhaustive surface sweeps across the Sunda Strait. According to detikNews, authorities and emergency personnel remain focused on locating eight individuals reported missing after a media contingent lost contact while covering volcanic activity at Mount Anak Krakatau.

Expanding the Grid Across Volcanic Islands and Coastal Waters

Operations have scaled significantly to cover treacherous maritime and insular terrain. According to Kompas TV, Kasi Ops dan Siaga Kantor SAR Banten Rizky Dwianto outlined the tactical breakdown during a press briefing on Monday, September 14, 2026. Rescue personnel are executing targeted land sweeps across remote volcanic outposts.

“Daerah kepulauan tetap kita laksanakan pencarian untuk penyisiran daratnya. Apalagi yang di sekitar Gunung Anak Krakatau,” Rizky stated, highlighting key landmasses including Sertung Island, Rakata Besar Island, and Panjang Island.

Beyond island foot-patrols, emergency crews are blanketing coastal perimeters stretching from Carita Beach to Anyer Beach. The deployment leverages a vast armada. Operations are divided into seven distinct sectors—six marine and one aerial—utilizing 18 specialized vessels and one helicopter to comb the choppy waters of the Sunda Strait.

Maritime Sectors and Naval Deployments

The scale of the search reflects the vast and unforgiving geography of the strait. According to Kompas TV, Sector X alone spans a massive 831 square nautical miles. This primary zone is being swept by an array of heavy-duty assets, including the KN SAR Tetuka, RIB 02 Banten, KRI Leuser, RBB Pulau Pecang, alongside various specialized police patrol craft such as KP 2016, KP 2013, KP 1003, KP 1012, KP 1010, KP 1007, and KP URC RHAN.

Meanwhile, Sector Z covers an additional 512 square nautical miles under the direct purview of the KN SAR Basudewa. Further out in Sector V, which encompasses a staggering 1,182 square nautical miles, naval reinforcement has arrived in the form of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Teluk Gilimanuk. These high-capacity assets are working in tandem to counter shifting currents and unpredictable maritime weather.

Community Solidarity and the Press Safety Paradox

While crews battle the elements offshore, communities across West Java have rallied in profound displays of solidarity. According to Tribratanews Polda Jabar, the Sukabumi City Police department hosted collective prayer sessions and candle-light vigils, pairing spiritual support with tangible donations for the families and colleagues of the missing press workers.

Photo: kompas.tv

Similar vigils have echoed across regions, including gatherings held by journalists in Palu, Central Sulawesi, as reported by ANTARA News Sulteng.

The Path Forward and Unyielding Resolve

As search parameters remain fluid, the joint SAR operation demonstrates no intention of scaling back its efforts before every viable sector is cleared. The combination of naval horsepower, aerial surveillance, and meticulous island-by-island foot searches highlights the immense logistical undertaking required to mount a rescue mission in an active volcanic zone.

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We must ask ourselves how media institutions and emergency frameworks can better protect frontline reporters working at the edge of disaster zones. What measures do you believe should be prioritized to safeguard journalists operating in high-risk environments like the shadow of Krakatau? Share your thoughts below.