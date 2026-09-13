Save $300 on Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming Bundle at Newegg

Newegg has introduced a high-end AMD gaming PC bundle featuring the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WIFI7 motherboard, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, a 240mm AIO liquid cooler, and a copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword for $1,109.99, reducing individual component costs by roughly $150 to $300.

Navigating the Memory Crisis With Hardware Bundles

Building a high-end desktop rig right now is an expensive proposition. Ongoing memory supply chain constraints have driven up the baseline cost of RAM and other core components, leaving enthusiasts searching for ways to offset inflated prices.

Newegg’s latest promotion centers on the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It pairs the processor with robust supporting hardware designed to maximize the platform’s thermal and electrical headroom. The package carries a promotional price tag of $1,109.99, down from a baseline combined value that approaches nearly $1,408.96 depending on individual component tracking.

Zen 5 Architecture and the Value of 3D V-Cache

At the heart of the configuration is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an 8-core, 16-thread processor built on the Zen 5 architecture. The silicon operates with a 4.7 GHz base clock and pushes up to a 5.2 GHz boost clock. Its defining architectural feature remains AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, which stacks cache directly onto the compute die to significantly reduce memory latency.

This cache expansion translates directly into higher frame rates and minimized lows in CPU-bound gaming scenarios. For builders targeting high-end performance, the 9800X3D maintains a reputation as a premier desktop gaming processor.

The Core Components: Photo: wccftech.com Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (8-Core, 16-Thread, 5.2 GHz Boost)

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (8-Core, 16-Thread, 5.2 GHz Boost) Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WIFI7 ATX

Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WIFI7 ATX Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 (CL36, 44-44-96)

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 (CL36, 44-44-96) Cooler: Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (Free Bonus)

Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (Free Bonus) Game: Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Free Bonus)

To handle the power requirements and feature set of the AM5 platform, the bundle incorporates the Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WIFI7 ATX motherboard. The board utilizes a 16+2+1 power stage design rated at 80A, providing stable voltage regulation for intense workloads and PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) tuning.

Storage expansion is a strong suit of the X870E chipset. The board features dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD storage slots alongside dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, ensuring broad upgradeability for high-speed NVMe drives. External connectivity is equally forward-looking, supporting Wi-Fi 7, 2.5Gb Ethernet, dual USB4 (40Gbps) Type-C ports, and a front-panel USB 20Gbps Type-C connector capable of up to 30W Power Delivery fast charging.

DRAM Performance and Included Extras

RAM pricing remains a major hurdle for builders, making the inclusion of a Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 kit a notable aspect of the bundle. The kit consists of two 16GB modules running at 6,000 MT/s with a CAS latency of CL36 and timings configured to 44-44-96. It supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles, allowing builders to enable pre-configured overclocking settings through the UEFI BIOS.

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To keep thermal output in check, the package includes a Cooler Master 240mm AIO liquid cooler as a complimentary add-on. This ensures the 120W TDP processor stays within safe thermal limits under sustained loads. Additionally, buyers receive a digital copy of Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword, rounding out a promotion that runs through September 26.

The 30-Second Verdict

While the broader hardware market faces pricing headwinds, targeted bundles like this one bypass some of the steepest individual part markups. For anyone planning a high-end AM5 build around AMD’s flagship gaming silicon, the combination of a robust X870E motherboard, high-speed DDR5 memory, and necessary cooling accessories presents a calculated savings opportunity before the promotion concludes later this month.