SC State University Cuts Low-Enrollment Academic Programs to Save Millions

South Carolina State University’s board of trustees voted to terminate multiple underenrolled academic programs on September 24. University leadership stated the cuts and the closure of over 200 low-enrollment course sections will save more than $5 million.

The Bottom Line

Fiscal Impact: University President Alexander Conyers noted that deleting these programs alongside shuttering more than 200 course sections with fewer than 10 students will generate over $5 million in savings.

University President Alexander Conyers noted that deleting these programs alongside shuttering more than 200 course sections with fewer than 10 students will generate over $5 million in savings. Student Protections: Out of the 111 students enrolled across the targeted disciplines, current enrollees will be permitted to finish their degrees, with some foundational courses integrating into the core curriculum.

Restructuring Underenrolled Academic Offerings

On September 24, the board of trustees at South Carolina State University finalized a series of structural adjustments aimed at fiscal efficiency. University President Alexander Conyers and interim Provost Louis Whitesides confirmed that the institution cut degree programs in art education, business education, social studies education, dramatic arts education, technology education, middle-level education, mathematics, and mechanical engineering technology. According to reporting from WIS, professional land surveying was also among the terminated programs.

Here is the math: combined enrollment across the targeted degrees stands at 111 students, with several of the paths recording little to no active registration annually. These figures align closely with productivity evaluations from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, which flagged the programs for failing to maintain viable student volumes—with about 8 students registering per year.

Balancing Faculty Workloads and Campus Budgets

Administrative leaders framed the structural contractions as a necessary reallocation of resources toward high-demand fields and student services on the Orangeburg campus. President Conyers outlined during a September 23 committee meeting that the institution simultaneously closed more than 200 course sections with enrollments dipping below 10 students for the semester. Conyers previously proposed cutting several of these same programs in 2023, though that initiative was paused following direct opposition from faculty and students.

To mitigate disruption for those currently enrolled, university officials verified that existing students retain the option to complete their registered programs. Additionally, specific coursework from the deleted disciplines will remain active as components of other degrees or the general core curriculum.

S.C. State University Structural Adjustments Summary Metric / Action Detail Board Approval Date September 24 Targeted Programs Art, Business, Social Studies, Dramatic Arts, Tech, Middle-Level Education, Math, Mechanical Engineering Tech, Professional Land Surveying Total Affected Enrollment 111 students Course Section Closures Over 200 sections with fewer than 10 students Projected Savings More than $5 million

Aligning Institutional Output with Market Demand

The consolidation at S.C. State reflects broader pressures faced by regional public universities managing administrative overhead alongside shifting enrollment demographics. By pruning programs that consistently graduate only a handful of students each year, the administration seeks to stabilize operational expenditures without degrading core instructional capacity. State oversight bodies continue to monitor such institutional productivity metrics as regional universities evaluate cost-containment strategies.

Photo: wistv.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.