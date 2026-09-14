Scientists Discover Hidden Hormone Disorder Causing Millions of Missed High Blood Pressure Cases

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Published in Science Translational Medicine, researchers found that primary aldosteronism causes fluctuating hormone surges during waking hours and sleep, revealing a major diagnostic blind spot in hypertension care.

Primary aldosteronism occurs when the adrenal glands produce an excess of aldosterone. This disrupts the body’s precise management of salt, water, and vascular tone. Yet clinical detection is frequently delayed. Aldosterone exhibits high intra-individual variability throughout the day. Consequently, a single venous blood draw taken during a routine clinic visit can easily produce a false-negative result.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Hidden Mechanism: High blood pressure is sometimes caused by a treatable hormone imbalance from the adrenal glands, rather than lifestyle or primary essential hypertension.

High blood pressure is sometimes caused by a treatable hormone imbalance from the adrenal glands, rather than lifestyle or primary essential hypertension. Why Routine Tests Fail: Standard blood tests only capture a single snapshot in time. Because hormone levels surge and drop unpredictably—especially at night—doctors often miss the disease.

Standard blood tests only capture a single snapshot in time. Because hormone levels surge and drop unpredictably—especially at night—doctors often miss the disease. The Wearable Solution: Continuous monitoring devices worn at the waist can record these fluctuating patterns over 24 hours at home, paving the way for earlier diagnoses and targeted treatments.

Uncovering Circadian Surges With Wearable Technology

A collaborative international research team across institutions in the UK, Norway, Sweden, and Greece deployed a portable sampling device to track hormone patterns in their natural environment. The proof-of-concept investigation monitored 60 patients. By measuring hormones every 20 minutes across a continuous 24-hour period—including deep sleep cycles—researchers bypassed the artificial, stressful environment of a clinical ward.

The device used in the investigation is the U-RHYTHM monitor. This lightweight apparatus, roughly the size of a mobile phone, attaches comfortably at the waist and samples hormones from the skin. Developed initially by the University of Bristol, the technology was later adopted and advanced by Dynamic Therapeutics.

Study co-lead author Dr. Thomas Upton, a Clinical Research Fellow in Automated Sampling and Clinical Fellow at the University of Bristol alongside his role at Bristol Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained the clinical scope. According to Dr. Upton, primary aldosteronism represents a leading driver of secondary hypertension seen in specialized clinics, potentially impacting millions of individuals across the UK alone. Because hormone trajectories vary wildly across the day, traditional diagnostic workflows frequently miss the pathology.

Computational Reconstruction of Hormone Behavior

Through advanced computational analysis, the investigative team reconstructed the 24-hour profiles of aldosterone alongside two related steroid hormones: 18-hydroxycortisol and 18-oxocortisol. Rather than remaining persistently elevated, aldosterone levels repeatedly spiked and receded.

During trough periods, circulating hormone concentrations dipped well beneath the diagnostic thresholds required to flag primary aldosteronism. This phenomenon occurred even in subjects manifesting severe forms of the disorder. It underscores why a random blood draw collected at an inopportune moment provides a misleadingly reassuring picture to clinicians.

Although the underlying circadian rhythm governing day and night biology remained intact, the pathological surges were superimposed directly onto these natural cycles. The discovery of nocturnal secretion patterns explains why daytime-only clinical testing routinely fails to capture the disorder.

Summary of U-RHYTHM Primary Aldosteronism Investigation Parameters Parameter Clinical Detail Study Cohort Size 60 patients across clinical centers in Bristol, Bergen, Stockholm, and Athens Sampling Frequency Every 20 minutes across a continuous 24-hour monitoring window Key Hardware U-RHYTHM waist-mounted sampling device Primary Target Hormones Aldosterone, 18-hydroxycortisol, and 18-oxocortisol

Future Trajectory in Hypertension Care

The integration of continuous ambulatory hormone monitoring promises to reshape modern cardiovascular medicine. By capturing the dynamic reality of endocrine secretion outside the hospital, clinicians can identify previously obscured cases of secondary hypertension.

References

Science Translational Medicine: Research publication on continuous ambulatory hormone monitoring in primary aldosteronism.

University of Bristol: Institutional background on the development of the U-RHYTHM sampling device.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.