Search for Missing Journalists in Sunda Strait Enters Day 5

As the search entered its fifth grim day on September 12, 2026, joint rescue teams scouring the Sunda Strait recovered a cache of floating debris, including life jackets, a helmet, and a jerrycan. Five journalists and three crew members aboard the vessel Arupadhatu 1 remain missing following their disappearance while covering the ongoing volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau.

The Uncertain Search Amid Thick Fog in the Sunda Strait

Operations on Saturday faced severe environmental hurdles. According to Basarnas Banten Head Al Amrad, thick fog choked the waters of the Sunda Strait, severely degrading visibility and forcing rescue coordinators to temporarily suspend active sweeps until conditions improve.

The joint search and rescue team, operating vessels such as the KN SAR Tetuka, pulled several items from the water off the coast of Anyer in Serang Regency. These recoveries included two life jackets, a helmet, and a jerrycan. Officials have transported these items to shore for formal identification, though authorities caution that a direct link to the missing vessel has not yet been established.

The missing party set out from the Pagedongan Pier in Carita, Pandeglang Regency, on Monday, September 7, around 2:00 PM local time. Their mission was to report on the volatile behavior of Mount Anak Krakatau. Contact was lost shortly after, triggering a multi-agency response involving naval assets like the Indonesian Navy’s KRI Kerambit-627.