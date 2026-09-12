Search for Missing Journalists in Sunda Strait Enters Day 5

As the search entered its fifth grim day on September 12, 2026, joint rescue teams scouring the Sunda Strait recovered a cache of floating debris, including life jackets, a helmet, and a jerrycan. Five journalists and three crew members aboard the vessel Arupadhatu 1 remain missing following their disappearance while covering the ongoing volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau.
The Uncertain Search Amid Thick Fog in the Sunda Strait
Operations on Saturday faced severe environmental hurdles. According to Basarnas Banten Head Al Amrad, thick fog choked the waters of the Sunda Strait, severely degrading visibility and forcing rescue coordinators to temporarily suspend active sweeps until conditions improve.
The joint search and rescue team, operating vessels such as the KN SAR Tetuka, pulled several items from the water off the coast of Anyer in Serang Regency. These recoveries included two life jackets, a helmet, and a jerrycan. Officials have transported these items to shore for formal identification, though authorities caution that a direct link to the missing vessel has not yet been established.
The missing party set out from the Pagedongan Pier in Carita, Pandeglang Regency, on Monday, September 7, around 2:00 PM local time. Their mission was to report on the volatile behavior of Mount Anak Krakatau. Contact was lost shortly after, triggering a multi-agency response involving naval assets like the Indonesian Navy’s KRI Kerambit-627.
Tracking Signals and Broad Community Appeals
Efforts to locate the missing group extend beyond surface sweeps. The Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) deployed signal-tracking technology to trace the mobile phones belonging to the journalists. Initial digital footprints indicate their last registered ping originated near Sebesi Island.
Bandung Mayor Wali Kota Bandung publicly urged citizens across the region to offer prayers for the safety and swift recovery of the missing media workers and crew.
Meanwhile, marine authorities continue to cross-reference maritime findings. Banten Police Chief clarified that certain objects recovered earlier in the search did not match the specifications of the missing press boat, underscoring the chaotic nature of debris fields in the strait.
The Reality of Marine Rescues in Volcanic Waters
As families and newsrooms await word from the Sunda Strait, rescue coordinators maintain that operations will resume at first light. Teams are poised to expand their radius toward the waters surrounding Sebesi Island, where the digital trail abruptly went cold five days ago.
What are your thoughts on the safety protocols required for journalists covering active natural disasters at sea? Let’s discuss in the comments below.