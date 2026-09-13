Search Underway for 5 Journalists and 3 Crew Missing Near Sunda Strait

As the search enters a critical phase on September 12, 2026, rescue teams are combing the waters of the Sunda Strait following the disappearance of five journalists and three vessel crew members. The group vanished while reporting near Mount Anak Krakatau, prompting an intensive multi-agency operation coordinated across provincial and national lines. According to the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi), telecommunications tracking has pinpointed their final electronic footprint to Pulau Sebesi, directing rescue efforts toward a notoriously complex maritime corridor.

Tracing the Digital Footprint to Pulau Sebesi The operation took a sharp turn when telecommunications data offered the first concrete geographical anchor in a sprawling search zone. Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Nezar Patria revealed that cellular infrastructure successfully registered signals from the victims’ smartphones on September 7, 2026. “Komdigi since the beginning, after receiving this info, persuaded all cellular operators and infrastructure under the Ministry of Communication and Digital to monitor signals or signs from smartphone usage, for example in the area where this contact loss incident is suspected to have occurred,” Nezar Patria stated at the joint SAR Post in Carita Beach, Pandeglang. Working alongside three major cellular operators, technical teams monitored Base Transceiver Station (BTS) telemetry spanning both the Banten and Lampung coasts through regional monitoring centers. Despite the broad network sweep, the telemetry consistently loops back to Pulau Sebesi, marking it as the definitive anchor for the last known coordinates before communication flatlined.

Maritime Sweeps Uncover Floating Debris Amid Dense Fog While communications intelligence narrows the theoretical window, physical realities on the water present staggering challenges. On the fifth day of operations, the joint SAR team recovered several items drifting in sector 5, a vast search zone covering the southern waters of Mount Anak Krakatau and the Ujung Kulon coastline. Head of the Banten Search and Rescue Office, Al Amrad, detailed the afternoon recoveries during a press briefing at the Carita command post. The retrieved items included a blue oil jerrycan discovered at 10.05 WIB, a red safety helmet found at noon, an orange life jacket recovered at 17.10 WIB, and a red life jacket logged shortly after at 18.09 WIB by the vessel KN SAR Tetuka. “KN SAR Tetuka (found) a jerrycan, a helmet, and life jackets,” Al Amrad told reporters, noting that the objects were promptly handed over to authorities for formal identification. These maritime recoveries are part of an expansive strategy dividing the search across six distinct sea sectors spanning around 2,537 nautical mile persegi, alongside an aerial sector covering around 2,063 nautical mile persegi.