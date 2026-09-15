Seattle Kraken Training Camp: 5 Key Questions for the 2024-25 Season

Five Crucial Questions Facing the Seattle Kraken as Training Camp Opens As the Seattle Kraken transition from rookie camp into a condensed training camp, the franchise faces five major roster questions—ranging from Shane Wright’s deployment and Matty Beniers’ offensive upside to Joey Daccord’s goaltending stability under new head coach Dan Bylsma.

Fantasy & Market Impact Matty Beniers Upside: Following a lucrative seven-year contract extension, a bounce-back season targeting the point-per-game threshold will elevate his fantasy ceiling and stabilize Seattle’s top-six production.

Following a lucrative seven-year contract extension, a bounce-back season targeting the point-per-game threshold will elevate his fantasy ceiling and stabilize Seattle’s top-six production. Goaltending Split: Joey Daccord enters camp looking to secure the undisputed number-one role after a stellar .916 SV% campaign, though Philipp Grubauer’s contract dictates a continued timeshare until performance dictates otherwise.

Where Does Shane Wright Fit in the Top-Nine? With rookie camp concluding and main training camp opening, the organization faces a critical developmental crossroads with Shane Wright. The tactical dilemma for Bylsma centers on deployment. Shunting Wright to a checking-role fourth line stalls his offensive progression, while Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson lock down the top-two center slots. That leaves the third-line center role as the most logical landing spot, though linemate combinations will remain fluid throughout the preseason slate.

Solving the Crease: Daccord vs. Grubauer Goaltending remains the ultimate volatility index for Seattle’s backend. Conversely, Philipp Grubauer has struggled to find consistency since joining the franchise, failing to cross the .900 save-percentage mark in any of his first three seasons. Daccord has the inside track to seize the starter’s net, but NHL crease performance fluctuates rapidly, leaving the door open for an ongoing training camp battle.

Power-Play Orchestration Under Bylsma Constructing a balanced roster without relying on isolated superstars creates unique special-teams challenges. Head coach Dan Bylsma must figure out how to allocate power-play minutes among newcomers and established veterans without disrupting team chemistry. Photo: sports.yahoo.com The logical blueprint involves running two balanced units quarterbacked by offensive defensemen Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour. However, filling out the forward slots on those units will require difficult personnel sacrifices.

Kraken Roster Dynamics & Key Additions Player Position Status / Context Matty Beniers Center Signed 7-year extension; targeted for offensive bounce-back Shane Wright Center Competing for full-time middle-six role Chandler Stephenson Center Major offseason addition bolstering top-six depth Brandon Montour Defense New addition expected to quarterback power-play units Joey Daccord Goaltender Coming off a breakout .916 SV% campaign

Can Prospects Crash the Opening Night Roster? The 2024 NHL Rookie Faceoff showcased a wave of young talent ready to push the status quo. Point-producing forwards Jagger Firkus, David Goyette, and Ryan Winterton all arrived at training camp with the explicit goal of forcing management’s hand. Alongside them, Berkly Catton brings elite offensive tools that could disrupt projected roster projections. While the opening night lineup appears largely penciled in, a strong preseason performance from any of these prospects will force the coaching staff to reconsider their depth chart.