Seattle Kraken Training Camp: 5 Key Questions for the 2024-25 Season

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Five Crucial Questions Facing the Seattle Kraken as Training Camp Opens

As the Seattle Kraken transition from rookie camp into a condensed training camp, the franchise faces five major roster questions—ranging from Shane Wright’s deployment and Matty Beniers’ offensive upside to Joey Daccord’s goaltending stability under new head coach Dan Bylsma.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Matty Beniers Upside: Following a lucrative seven-year contract extension, a bounce-back season targeting the point-per-game threshold will elevate his fantasy ceiling and stabilize Seattle’s top-six production.
  • Goaltending Split: Joey Daccord enters camp looking to secure the undisputed number-one role after a stellar .916 SV% campaign, though Philipp Grubauer’s contract dictates a continued timeshare until performance dictates otherwise.

Where Does Shane Wright Fit in the Top-Nine?

With rookie camp concluding and main training camp opening, the organization faces a critical developmental crossroads with Shane Wright.

The tactical dilemma for Bylsma centers on deployment. Shunting Wright to a checking-role fourth line stalls his offensive progression, while Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson lock down the top-two center slots. That leaves the third-line center role as the most logical landing spot, though linemate combinations will remain fluid throughout the preseason slate.

Solving the Crease: Daccord vs. Grubauer

Goaltending remains the ultimate volatility index for Seattle’s backend.

Conversely, Philipp Grubauer has struggled to find consistency since joining the franchise, failing to cross the .900 save-percentage mark in any of his first three seasons. Daccord has the inside track to seize the starter’s net, but NHL crease performance fluctuates rapidly, leaving the door open for an ongoing training camp battle.

Power-Play Orchestration Under Bylsma

Constructing a balanced roster without relying on isolated superstars creates unique special-teams challenges. Head coach Dan Bylsma must figure out how to allocate power-play minutes among newcomers and established veterans without disrupting team chemistry.

Seattle Kraken Training Camp: 5 Key Questions for the 2024-25 Season
Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The logical blueprint involves running two balanced units quarterbacked by offensive defensemen Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour. However, filling out the forward slots on those units will require difficult personnel sacrifices.

Kraken Roster Dynamics & Key Additions

Player Position Status / Context
Matty Beniers Center Signed 7-year extension; targeted for offensive bounce-back
Shane Wright Center Competing for full-time middle-six role
Chandler Stephenson Center Major offseason addition bolstering top-six depth
Brandon Montour Defense New addition expected to quarterback power-play units
Joey Daccord Goaltender Coming off a breakout .916 SV% campaign

Can Prospects Crash the Opening Night Roster?

The 2024 NHL Rookie Faceoff showcased a wave of young talent ready to push the status quo. Point-producing forwards Jagger Firkus, David Goyette, and Ryan Winterton all arrived at training camp with the explicit goal of forcing management’s hand.

Alongside them, Berkly Catton brings elite offensive tools that could disrupt projected roster projections. While the opening night lineup appears largely penciled in, a strong preseason performance from any of these prospects will force the coaching staff to reconsider their depth chart.

Unlocking Matty Beniers’ Offensive Ceiling

After capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie, Beniers experienced a sophomore offensive plateau. To rectify this, the franchise locked him down with a seven-year contract extension, signaling absolute faith in his trajectory as the team’s franchise centerpiece.

From Instagram — related to seattle kraken training camp, Seattle Kraken Training Camp

Reports indicate Beniers added functional weight over the summer, shifting his focus entirely to on-ice execution. If he can push his production toward a point-per-game pace, Seattle’s overall offensive metrics will climb significantly, transforming them into legitimate playoff contenders.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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