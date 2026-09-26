Senatorial 2026: Bouches-du-Rhône’s Contested Race and Right-Wing Divisions

As the Bouches-du-Rhône department prepares for a fiercely contested senatorial election on September 27, 2026, local political tensions have reached a boiling point. Jean Mangion, mayor of Saint-Étienne-du-Grès, president of the Alpilles regional natural park, and president of the Pays d’Arles, has publicly denounced what he terms heavy-handed pressures after facing personal attacks and being branded a “Judas” for joining a right-wing senatorial list.

A High-Stakes Senate Race in the Bouches-du-Rhône

The upcoming senatorial ballot features eight seats up for grabs and a record-breaking nine candidate lists, according to reporting detailed by Gilles Rof for Le Monde. Across the department, political lines are fractured. The right and center are split among four competing lists, including three separate factions claiming the official Les Républicains (LR) label. Meanwhile, the left remains divided over the contentious issue of the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, and the far right continues to suffer from a bitter feud between the National Rally (RN) and sitting senator Stéphane Ravier.

On September 25, 2026, candidates and grand electors converged on the Salon des maires at the Espace Charles-Trenet in Salon-de-Provence. Amid coffee and croissants offered by corporate stands, mayors and municipal councillors weighed the uncertainty of a vote where single digits could alter the outcome. Incumbent Communist senator Jérémy Bacchi noted that the race remains exceptionally tight, with victory hinging on a handful of votes.

Political Defections and Intimidation Claims

Jean Mangion found himself at the center of this electoral storm when he agreed to run in the fourth position on the LR list led by Valérie Boyer and backed by Bruno Retailleau. Speaking with Valeurs Actuelles, Mangion explained his decision to speak out publicly. He stated that a boundary had been crossed ever since he joined Boyer’s ticket, leading political opponents to label him a “Judas.”

Mangion accused certain local political figures of attempting to dictate choices to mayors through direct pressures and threats. While the allegations point toward fierce internal battles within the department’s conservative establishment, representatives for Renaud Muselier have formally denied any involvement when contacted by journalists.

With just forty-eight hours remaining before ballots are cast, the fractures within the local conservative establishment highlight the volatile nature of France’s indirect electoral system. As grand electors finalize their choices across the Bouches-du-Rhône, the fallout from these personal attacks underscores the immense political weight carried by every single municipal vote in this high-stakes contest.

What do you think of these escalating tensions ahead of the senatorial vote? Share your thoughts in the comments below.