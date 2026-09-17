Global soul-pop legends Simply Red will headline the inaugural Somerset Sounds festival at Taunton’s Cooper Associates County Ground on August 22, 2027. Billed as the band’s sole South West performance of the year, the concert concludes their Summer Funk ’27 tour. Heather Small and Soul II Soul are also billed.

Simply Red to Headline Inaugural Somerset Sounds Festival

Global soul-pop legends Simply Red have been revealed as the inaugural headliners for a major new UK summer festival in Taunton. The performance on Sunday, 22nd August 2027, will take place at the historic Cooper Associates County Ground, serving as the grand finale of the band’s newly announced ‘Summer Funk ‘27’ UK and European tour, offering fans an exclusive final opportunity to see the band wrap up their summer run. Organizers note that the event marks the multi-platinum selling group’s only 2027 South West performance, with more acts to be announced.

Spanning a celebrated 40+ year career featuring five #1 albums, Simply Red will lead a powerhouse debut lineup. Fronted by soul icon Mick Hucknall since forming in 1985, Simply Red have sold over 60 million records worldwide with era-defining crowd-pleasers such as “Fairground,” Something Got Me Started, Holding Back the Years, Money’s Too Tight (To Mention), “Stars,” and If You Don’t Know Me by Now. Ahead of the tour, the band will also release a new live recording of their take on the Four Tops’ classic Reach Out I’ll Be There on September 24th.

A Powerhouse Supporting Lineup Featuring Heather Small and Soul II Soul

Joining Simply Red on stage will be Heather Small (the iconic voice of M People) and Grammy Award-winning soul collective Soul II Soul, promising a powerhouse lineup that guarantees an unforgettable musical experience for attendees. The festival’s announcement has generated immense excitement among music enthusiasts, offering a rare opportunity to witness these legendary acts in a unique setting.

Transforming a Historic Cricket Ground Into a Touring Hub

The announcement marks the first major artist reveal for Somerset Sounds, a joint venture delivered by Somerset County Cricket Club in partnership with award-winning live entertainment promoter Full Fat 360. Designed to turn the historic stadium into a premier stop on the UK summer tour circuit, the festival builds on the venue’s substantial regional contribution. Built in 1881, the Cooper Associates County Ground boasts over two decades of history hosting live music’s biggest names, including Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Lionel Richie.

Photo: Somersetcountycc

Surrounded by the iconic backdrop of the Quantock Hills and historic church towers, the impressive spot combines a main stage on the outfield with premium hospitality facilities in the stands, multiple food and drink offerings, and the expansive St James Street Fan Village. Attracting over 150,000 annual visitors to the Cooper Associates County Ground, generating more than £20 million per year for the local economy, and supporting over 200 jobs, this new venture will continue its growth by transforming the location into a fully-fledged live entertainment destination that brings internationally renowned touring artists to Somerset and the wider South West.

Ticket Information and Event Details

Music aficionados can expect an electrifying performance from Simply Red as they belt out chart-topping hits such as ‘Fairground’ and ‘Holding Back the Years.’ Music fans looking to secure admission can sign up for the pre-sale. Presale opens on Tuesday 22 September at 10:00 AM, followed by the general sale beginning on Thursday 24 September at 10:00 AM; prices start at £62.50 for general admission. Based on a press release provided to Music Industry Weekly by Jess Burr, jukeboxpr.co.uk, Somerset Sounds aims to establish itself as a must-attend annual event on the UK festival calendar, with plans to announce additional artists, ticketing details, and event enhancements in the coming months.