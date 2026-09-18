Skidmore College Athletics Hall of Fame: Call for Nominations

The 2026 Skidmore Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, honoring individuals and teams that have brought lasting recognition and honor to Skidmore College through their achievements. Hosted by the Friends of Skidmore Athletics Committee, the event celebrates honories whose legacies are displayed in the Williamson Sports and Recreation Center main lobby.

Nomination Categories and Selection Criteria According to the Friends of Skidmore Athletics (FOSA) Committee, the Hall of Fame selection process evaluates candidates across several distinct categories to capture the breadth of the college’s athletic history. Eligible nominees include individual student-athletes, complete teams, teams of distinction, administrators or staff members, and special recognition candidates. Student-Athletes: Celebrates alumni who graduated at least five years ago, engaged actively in sports, and elevated Skidmore College’s profile through exceptional performance during their playing days.

Celebrates alumni who graduated at least five years ago, engaged actively in sports, and elevated Skidmore College’s profile through exceptional performance during their playing days. Team: Recognizes squads from a minimum of five years ago whose exceptional accomplishments earned distinction and acclaim for Skidmore College.

Recognizes squads from a minimum of five years ago whose exceptional accomplishments earned distinction and acclaim for Skidmore College. Team of Distinction: Acknowledges squads that played a vital role in advancing and expanding their sport at Skidmore College while generating prestige for the institution.

Acknowledges squads that played a vital role in advancing and expanding their sport at Skidmore College while generating prestige for the institution. Administrator/Staff: Designated for athletic program staff members who served for at least five years and have not been employed by the college for at least one year.

Designated for athletic program staff members who served for at least five years and have not been employed by the college for at least one year. Special Recognition: Acknowledges individuals who do not meet one of the aforementioned categories but have made outstanding contributions to Skidmore athletics and have helped bring excellence and distinction to the College and its athletic program.

Williamson Sports and Recreation Center Legacy Inductees selected through the nomination process join a permanent roster proudly displayed in the main lobby of the Williamson Sports and Recreation Center.