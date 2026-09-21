Skoda Peaq First Drive: Reviewing Skoda’s New Electric Flagship SUV

Skoda has significantly expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the Skoda Peaq, a brand-new flagship SUV that joins the growing family alongside the compact Epiq, according to coverage from autobild.de and kurier.at. Measuring 4.87 meters in length, the Peaq is positioned just a touch shorter than the brand’s Superb limousine, offering spacious dimensions designed to capture the top tier of the electric mobility market.

The name itself carries deliberate intent, blending associations with the English word “peak” while maintaining Skoda’s signature nomenclature by ending with the letter “q.” As an electric counterpart to the popular Kodiaq, according to autobild.de, the Peaq brings substantial battery capacities, high-end comfort features, and expansive cargo options to drivers seeking a large family cruiser.

Performance, Battery Options, and Range

The Skoda Peaq is available with two primary battery sizes utilizing nickel-mangan-kobalt (NMC) chemistry to ensure high energy density and extended driving ranges. According to autobild.de, the entry-level Peaq 60 starts at a competitive entry-level price and features a net 59-kWh battery delivering 204 horsepower and 350 Newton-meters of torque to the rear wheels. It achieves a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 8.4 seconds, a top speed of 160 km/h, and a WLTP-rated range of up to 459 kilometers.

Photo: autobild.de

For buyers seeking greater capability, the Peaq 90—priced from a higher tier for the Selektion trim according to autobild.de—features an 86-kWh net battery and a synchronous motor that produces 286 horsepower and 545 Newton-meters of torque. This configuration pushes the large SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h. Kurier.at notes that power outputs vary by version, with the base Peaq 60 delivering 150 kW, the Peaq 90 offering 210 kW, and an available all-wheel-drive variant of the 90 bumping output to 220 kW. Charging capabilities allow the larger battery to replenish from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes at up to 199 kW, yielding WLTP ranges between 595 and 647 kilometers depending on the specific variant and aerodynamic configurations.

Interior Space and Comfort Technologies

Inside the cabin, the Peaq maximizes its nearly 4.87-meter footprint by offering an optional third row of seating, though Kurier.at points out that legroom in the rearmost seats is limited and best suited for short trips or children. When configured strictly as a five-seater with the second row folded down, the boot provides a massive amount of cargo capacity. Clever interior packaging includes dedicated storage for the luggage compartment cover inside the front trunk (frunk), a dual-phone box with wireless charging and an illuminated Qi2 surface, and an optionally available panoramic glass roof on Sportline models that can be dimmed in nine individual segments.

Photo: kurier.at

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For vehicle operation, Skoda introduces its first vertically oriented central touchscreen while retaining physical ergonomics. Rather than touch sliders for audio, drivers utilize a physical volume roller, alongside large analog buttons for climate control. On the road, the vehicle features adaptive dynamic chassis control (DCC) to minimize body roll and absorb bumps across winding routes. Braking utilizes a combination of regeneration and rear drum brakes, supported by a one-pedal driving mode and the Travel Assist 3.0 system, which automatically adjusts vehicle speed based on traffic signs, intersections, and road geometry.

As Skoda rolls out its newest flagship across European markets, prospective buyers can examine the full range of trim levels and drivetrain configurations at local dealerships. What are your thoughts on the pricing and range of Skoda’s new flagship electric SUV? Let us know in the comments below and share this article with fellow enthusiasts.