South Africa’s Economy Struggles to Draw Crowds at Kingsmead Test Against Australia

When the Australian cricket team meets South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban for a marquee Test match, sparse crowds drawing sharp comments from players like Nathan Lyon highlight a stark contrast with the packed venues typically seen back home.

Kingsmead Stands Leave Players Surprised

Prior to the daylight fading around 4.30pm each day, Durban’s Kingsmead gives the impression of a premier venue for watching Test cricket. Positioned close to the waterfront and further north than other stops on this tour, it offers abundant warmth and sunshine for players and attendees alike. Yet, few spectators were present to stand for the national anthems on Friday. Nathan Lyon voiced his own surprise after day three, telling reporters he expected a bigger crowd for a clash between the No. 1 and No. 2 sides in world cricket.

As noted by The Age, drawing the sort of Test audiences commonly found in Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Pretoria on the Highveld has historically proven difficult for Durban. Turnout was poor even for Jacques Kallis’ final Test at the venue in 2013. But in 2026, external economic and social pressures have complicated matters further. South Africa’s economy is severely depressed, with unemployment running at 33 per cent amid mounting crime rates.

External Pressures and October Scheduling Clash

Compounding these local factors is the rare October scheduling window. Since South Africa’s readmission to cricket in 1992 and Australia’s first tour in 1994, bilateral red-ball tours have typically taken place in February and March. South Africa’s strong preference remains to host Tests in December and January—a summer timeslot for which Australia has not toured the country in 55 years.

Photo: cricketnews.com

Fixture Detail Durban Test (2026) Historical SCG Comparison Timing October October (2003 / 2005) Match Type Australia vs South Africa Test Test vs Zimbabwe / World XI Turnout Indicators Sparse crowds / ~7,500 pre-sales Sparse audiences / 81,224 total (2005)

Historical Precedents for Early-Season Red-Ball Blues

The current sparse turnout at Kingsmead mirrors previous attempts to stage five-day cricket in October. As The Age detailed, the Australia v World XI extravaganza put on by the ICC in 2005 saw the Sydney Cricket Ground half-full at best, returning a total crowd of 81,224 across multiple days—fewer than a New Year’s Test attracts in its first two sessions alone. A couple of years earlier, a Test match against Zimbabwe drew a paltry 18,532 to the SCG over four days.

Those fixtures remain the last time a major Australian cricket centre hosted a Test match any earlier than November. While cricket remains the second most popular sport in South Africa behind football, rugby commands immense national attention with the Springboks operating as four-time World Cup winners.