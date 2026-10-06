Southampton face mounting pressure ahead of Sunday’s South Coast derby against Portsmouth at St. Mary’s, with uncertainty surrounding manager Tonda Eckert’s FA disciplinary hearing and lingering injury concerns over striker Cyle Larin and goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, as reported by BBC Sport.

Injuries to Larin and Peretz Threaten Southampton

Squad Rotation Risks: Cyle Larin remains a major doubt after sitting out international duty with Canada due to a back problem, threatening Southampton’s attacking output in the final third.

Cyle Larin remains a major doubt after sitting out international duty with Canada due to a back problem, threatening Southampton’s attacking output in the final third. Defensive Stability: Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz’s fitness battle leaves the Saints’ defensive line vulnerable against a desperate Portsmouth side.

FA Misconduct Verdict for Tonda Eckert Remains Pending

Uncertainty over Tonda Eckert persists before the weekend showdown, with the FA misconduct verdict still pending after a hearing on Thursday, September 24, linked to the Spygate scandal following July’s charge for three breaches of Rule E3.1, according to OneFootball. The Daily Echo noted that Section Nine of the FA Handbook sets the path from charge to hearing, including formal replies, evidence exchange, and the appointment of a regulatory commission consisting of a chair, a football expert, and a legal expert.

While the charged individual must attend and can present a defense, the regulatory panel has no maximum timescale to deliver a verdict if no decision is given on the day, as detailed by OneFootball. Public confirmation typically appears first via the official X account of the FA spokesperson, after which the charged party has seven days to consider an appeal and another seven days to submit it fully, making a quick resolution before Sunday highly unlikely according to FansNetwork.co.uk.

Injury Doubts and Squad Depth at St. Mary’s

On the pitch, Southampton are sweating on the fitness of forward Cyle Larin, who missed Canada’s latest match against Peru with a back issue, creating a race against time for the seven-goal Championship hero, as highlighted by Saints Marching. Meanwhile, Portsmouth face their own personnel headaches as sporting director Rich Hughes admitted it is touch-and-go whether star marksman Marko Milovanovic will recover from a calf injury in time for the fixture.

Team Key Player Status Reported Issue Southampton Cyle Larin Doubtful Back Problem Southampton Daniel Peretz Doubtful Unspecified Knock Portsmouth Marko Milovanovic Touch-and-go Calf Injury

Saints Marching notes that while Portsmouth’s alternative striking options have struggled for form in the second tier, Southampton cannot afford complacency given their own offensive fragilities if Larin fails his late fitness test. Franny Benali remarked in the Daily Echo that from a preparation perspective, the ongoing administrative distractions and international break absences are far from ideal for maintaining tactical continuity.

Tonda Eckert Prepares for First South Coast Derby

This weekend marks Tonda Eckert’s first taste of the South Coast Derby at St. Mary’s, as Will Still was in charge for the previous home fixture—a tense 0-0 stalemate last August, while last season’s fixture at Fratton Park finished 1-1, according to Saints Marching. Franny Benali emphasized in the Daily Echo that the fixture represents a massive occasion for the club, requiring total focus from the squad regardless of external noise regarding the manager’s legal status.

Photo: FansNetwork.co.uk

Fans such as Yasmin told BBC Sport that the timing of the disciplinary process adds an unwelcome layer of tension to an already volatile fixture.

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