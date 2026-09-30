Southern France records heavy rainfall and Zürich swelters in heat

Europe is experiencing heavy rainfall and exceptional heat, with rain in France and warmth in Switzerland. As powerful low-pressure systems collided with warm air masses, regions experienced meteorological extremes.

Torrential Downpours Surcharge Southern France

The heaviest rainfall concentrated sharply over a narrow band in southern France, according to Yle meteorologist Henriikka Heikinoja. The village of Moulès-et-Baucels bore the brunt of the deluge, recording over 250 millimeters of rain within a single 24-hour period.

To put that volume into perspective, that single day of rain surpassed the entire historical September average for the village. Typically, Moulès-et-Baucels receives roughly 185 millimeters across the span of the entire month, based on climate averages calculated over a thirty-year baseline.

The torrential conditions stem from a robust low-pressure system churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Over the subsequent couple of days, the storm front began shifting eastward, bringing repeated, intense cloudbursts in its wake.

Zürich Swelters Under Unseasonal September Heat

While southern France battled rising floodwaters, Switzerland faced a different meteorological extreme. Zürich experienced exceptional warmth.

Temperatures in Zürich hovered above 25 degrees Celsius for multiple days at the close of the month. According to Heikinoja, atmospheric conditions of this magnitude occur roughly once every thirty years. Unusually warm air streaming from the south collided with unstable, low-pressure dynamics, establishing a volatile split across Central and Western Europe.

Understanding the Atmospheric Mechanics

The juxtaposition of heavy rain in France and warmth in Switzerland highlights the interplay of European weather fronts. Southern winds pumped waves of heat into Switzerland, while Atlantic moisture discharged precipitation over French communities.

Conditions remain monitored as the heavy downpours track further east.