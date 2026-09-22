Spain’s Broadcaster Chief Backs Eurovision 2027 Boycott Over Israel

José Pablo López, president of Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, announced on Tuesday that he will propose maintaining the country’s suspension from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s ongoing participation, potentially adding another nation to the growing boycott of the international music event.

RTVE Board Proposal and Ethical Concerns

Speaking before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, López stated that it was “deeply painful” for Israeli public broadcaster KAN to continue competing in Eurovision given the situation in Gaza. Spain was one of five countries—alongside Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia—that skipped this year’s contest in Vienna due to controversies surrounding Israel’s inclusion.

While acknowledging that contest organisers have implemented technical improvements over the past year, López maintained that core ethical problems remain unaddressed. “For this reason, I announce that I will propose to the RTVE board that we maintain the suspension of our participation in Eurovision,” López told lawmakers. The formal proposal requires approval from the RTVE board before Spain’s official position for the 2027 contest is confirmed.

Organisers’ Response and Institutional Stakes

Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green addressed the announcement, stating that organisers respect the broadcaster’s internal procedures. “We respect RTVE’s process and will await their Board’s final decision,” Green said. Green noted that Eurovision officials had introduced significant safeguards following previous complaints, including stricter voting limits, stronger protections against external influence, the reinstatement of professional juries in semi-finals, and measures to bolster event security.

“We regret that, despite these changes, a recommendation will be made that RTVE does not take part in the Contest next year,” Green added, highlighting that Spain has participated in the event since 1961.

Spain holds status as one of Eurovision’s “Big Five”—alongside France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom—whose broadcasters provide major financial backing and whose contestants automatically secure a place in the Grand Final.

Broader Boycotts and 2027 Contest Preparations

The potential Spanish withdrawal follows confirmed actions by other public broadcasters. RTÉ confirmed that Ireland will neither broadcast nor participate in the 2027 contest, citing the ongoing loss of civilian lives in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis, and the continued restriction of independent international journalists from entering the territory. Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS has similarly confirmed it will not participate in 2027, with oversight of Dutch involvement returning to the national public broadcasting umbrella organisation NPO.

Photo: rte.ie

The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, following DARA’s victory for Bulgaria with the song “Bangaranga.” Semi-finals are set for May 11 and May 13, culminating in the Grand Final at Arena Burgas on May 15. The final list of participating broadcasters for the 2027 event has not yet been announced.