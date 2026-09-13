Spring Allergies: How to Identify and Prevent Common Symptoms

As September arrives in Argentina alongside rising spring temperatures and dry, windy conditions, millions experience seasonal allergies. Triggered primarily by tree pollen and gramineae, conditions like allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and bronchial asthma flare up. Medical experts emphasize recognizing symptoms early and managing environmental exposure.

The transition into spring brings longer days and outdoor activities, but it also marks the peak season for environmental allergens. According to data released in 2025 by the Asociación Argentina de Alergia e Inmunología Clínica (AAAeIC), between 10% and 15% of the Argentine population suffers from allergic rhinitis. This impacts approximately 5 million individuals nationwide who struggle with persistent, uncomfortable immune responses during seasonal shifts.

Understanding the Mechanics of Spring Allergic Rhinitis

An allergy is an exaggerated response by the immune system to normally harmless environmental substances, including pollens, dust mites, and fungal spores. When sensitive individuals inhale microscopic pollens from trees like planes, elms, and ash in the Pampas region, their mucosal membranes react defensively. This biological cascade releases histamine, triggering inflammation, repetitive sneezing, and watery nasal secretions.

Unlike viral upper respiratory infections, allergic rhinitis and rhinoconjunctivitis do not cause fever and are non-contagious. However, patients frequently mistake these chronic inflammatory episodes for recurrent common colds. Dr. Alberto Davidovich, Medical Director of Grupo Emerger, points out that proper clinical evaluation helps distinguish true allergic triggers from infections, allowing for targeted preventative strategies rather than temporary symptom masking.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Allergy vs. Cold: Seasonal allergies cause intense itching in the eyes, nose, or throat and clear, watery discharge, but they do not produce a fever or transmit between people.

Seasonal allergies cause intense itching in the eyes, nose, or throat and clear, watery discharge, but they do not produce a fever or transmit between people. The El Niño Factor: Stronger meteorological patterns like El Niño influence local humidity and rainfall, indirectly boosting pollen and mold counts in vulnerable regions.

Stronger meteorological patterns like El Niño influence local humidity and rainfall, indirectly boosting pollen and mold counts in vulnerable regions. Avoid Rebound Congestion: Over-the-counter nasal decongestant sprays should not be used for more than three to five days to prevent drug-induced rhinitis medicamentosa.

September weather patterns intensify specific clinical presentations across Argentina. Dry, windy days elevate airborne pollen concentrations, directly impacting mucosal tissue throughout the respiratory and ocular tracts. According to reports from Grupo Emerger, three primary conditions dominate this seasonal uptick:

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Allergic Rhinitis: Characterized by continuous sneezing, clear rhinorrhea, nasal congestion, and intense itching of the palate or throat.

Characterized by continuous sneezing, clear rhinorrhea, nasal congestion, and intense itching of the palate or throat. Allergic Conjunctivitis: Direct exposure of the ocular surface to pollen results in severe itching, constant tearing, hyperemia (redness), and photophobia.

Direct exposure of the ocular surface to pollen results in severe itching, constant tearing, hyperemia (redness), and photophobia. Asthma Exacerbation: Inhaling high volumes of particulate allergens can trigger severe bronchospasms, wheezing, chest tightness, and dry coughs in hyperreactive airways.

Condition Primary Symptoms First-Line Management Clinical Warning Allergic Rhinitis Sneezing, watery discharge, nasal congestion, itching Second-generation antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids Avoid long-term over-the-counter decongestant sprays. Allergic Conjunctivitis Ocular itching, redness, excessive tearing, light sensitivity Antihistamine eye drops, sunglasses Do not rub eyes, as friction worsens mechanical irritation. Bronchial Asthma Exacerbation Wheezing, dyspnea, chest tightness, dry cough Inhaled bronchodilators, customized action plans Seek immediate emergency care if breathing does not improve.

Evidence-Based Prevention and Pharmacological Approaches

Managing seasonal allergies effectively requires a combination of environmental controls and appropriate medical interventions. Pharmacological options range from non-sedating antihistamines to targeted long-term therapies.

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For patients with severe or chronic symptoms, allergen immunotherapy—commonly known as allergy shots—offers a disease-modifying approach. This intervention gradually desensitizes the immune system over time. Alongside medical treatments, daily routines can dramatically lower allergen exposure. Experts recommend keeping vehicle windows closed with air conditioning set to recirculation, using sunglasses outdoors to block wind-borne pollen, and avoiding hanging laundry outside on windy days.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must avoid prolonged use of topical vasoconstrictor nasal sprays, as these cause rebound mucosal swelling and aggravate chronic inflammation.

Llegó la primavera…y también las alergias. Revisa estos consejos para enfrentar sus síntomas

Professional medical consultation is crucial if symptoms persist for several weeks, disrupt sleep patterns, or interfere with daily functioning. Diagnostic testing performed by a certified allergist ensures precise identification of individual triggers, preventing ineffective self-treatment and safeguarding long-term respiratory health.

As Argentina navigates another intense spring pollen season, public health awareness remains the most effective defense. Recognizing symptoms early, minimizing environmental exposure, and partnering with qualified medical professionals ensure that seasonal transitions do not compromise overall well-being.