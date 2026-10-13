SSS-Class Revival Hunter Anime Premieres on Fuji TV in January

Kakao Entertainment’s SSS-Class Revival Hunter is leaping from page to screen, slated to make its official television debut on Japan’s Fuji TV this coming January. The adaptation marks a cross-media expansion for the popular web novel and webtoon.

The Bottom Line

The Premiere Window: The anime adaptation of SSS-Class Revival Hunter arrives in January, broadcasting on Fuji TV alongside a simultaneous release on the global streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The anime adaptation of SSS-Class Revival Hunter arrives in January, broadcasting on Fuji TV alongside a simultaneous release on the global streaming platform Crunchyroll. Massive Original Footprint: The source web novel by Shinnoa and its subsequent webtoon adaptation by Neida and Bill K have pulled in roughly 210 million cumulative views domestically in South Korea.

The source web novel by Shinnoa and its subsequent webtoon adaptation by Neida and Bill K have pulled in roughly 210 million cumulative views domestically in South Korea. Top-Tier Production Lineup: Japanese studio STUDIO fu handles the production, featuring direction by Hiroaki Sakurai and voice performances from Takeo Ōtsuka and Satoshi Hino.

From Page to Screen at New York Comic Con

Fans got their very first look at the adaptation on the 10th (local time) during New York Comic Con. Organizers screened the first episode alongside a brand-new promotional video (PV). The footage tracks the story’s protagonist, Kim Gong-ja, a bottom-tier hunter who gains the extraordinary ability to copy abilities upon his own death after witnessing the hidden side of a hunter he admired.

The newly unveiled footage details the story from the incident involving the hunter he admired to his journey gaining special abilities and setting out to clear the tower. Alongside the protagonist, the trailer spotlights key allies, including the Sword Emperor, establishing the tense standoffs and heavy action sequences. The original web novel by author Shinnoa laid the narrative groundwork, while artists Neida and Bill K translated the universe into the webtoon format that accumulated 210 million cumulative views.

Global Streaming Footprint Led by Crunchyroll

The adaptation relies on an established team of Japanese anime veterans to bring the Korean IP to life. Hiroaki Sakurai, known for directing The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. series, sits in the director’s chair. Sayuri Ōba handles the scripts, while Takahiro Yoshimatsu manages character designs under animation studio STUDIO fu. The vocal cast features Takeo Ōtsuka—recognized for his work on Oshi no Ko and The Apothecary Diaries—as Kim Gong-ja, with Satoshi Hino, a veteran of Naruto and Demon Slayer, voicing the Sword Emperor.

Project Detail Production & Release Information Original Creators Shinnoa (Novel), Neida & Bill K (Webtoon) Cumulative Views Approx. 210 million (Domestic) Animation Studio STUDIO fu Director Hiroaki Sakurai Key Voice Cast Takeo Ōtsuka (Kim Gong-ja), Satoshi Hino (Sword Emperor) Primary Broadcaster & Streamer Fuji TV (Japan), Crunchyroll (Global)

The international rollout is set for January, hitting Fuji TV in Japan while deploying globally through Crunchyroll. The initial streaming footprint spans North America, Europe, India, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Additional broadcast regions and platforms, including South Korea, remain slated for future announcements.

Kakao Entertainment Eyes Wider Global Expansion

A representative for Kakao Entertainment emphasized the strategic importance of the adaptation, noting that the project serves as an example of domestically grown story intellectual property scaling up into global content. The company intends to pursue further partnerships to extend the market reach of its core catalogs.