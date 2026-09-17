Steam Gives Away 21 Paid Games Permanently: How to Claim Them

Valve’s digital storefront has permanently transitioned 21 formerly paid independent titles into free-to-play games, allowing users worldwide to claim and add them directly to their permanent Steam libraries without time restrictions, according to platform data from September 2026.

The Permanent Shift in Steam’s Distribution Model

Digital distribution platforms frequently host temporary promotional giveaways lasting mere hours or days. However, the recent update applied to Steam alters the monetization structure of 21 distinct indie games by permanently removing their cost of entry. Valve’s platform updated the licensing logic for these titles, letting users claim and bind the software permanently to their user profiles. You don’t even need to initiate local downloads immediately; once the license is claimed, the software remains accessible in your digital inventory for future installation.

The affected catalog spans multiple genres—including tactical strategy, psychological horror, puzzle mechanics, tactical shooters, and local multiplayer experiences. Previous pricing for these independent productions ranged from micro-transactions priced at 0,01 euros up to premium indie tags reaching 18,25 euros.

Breakdown of Strategy, Puzzles, and Management Titles

The revised zero-cost catalog incorporates several simulation and puzzle-heavy titles. Ratalorica, which previously retailed at five euros, functions as a desktop companion software featuring a hooded rat that progresses as the user operates their machine. Fangs & Faith Solitaire, formerly priced at 4,99 euros, reshapes the classic card game into a tactical clash between vampires and clerics, utilizing modifying cards to alter match progression.

Additional additions include Oops! Inc. Emergency Center, previously valued at 5,19 euros, which assigns players the role of a robotic medic managing a space-bound hospital. Coffee Craze, priced at 3,99 euros prior to the shift, transitions users into a 3D café management environment centered on order fulfillment and workspace layout optimization. The puzzle category gains Dots!, featuring 1,220 levels of point-to-point connection mechanics, alongside Anchor Up and the roguelike turn-based RPG Prismals.

Higher-value titles in the batch include Knight’s Empire, which originally cost 9,75 euros. It merges tower defense mechanics with roguelike system loops to repel goblin incursions. Meanwhile, Roguegg: Hardboiled Survivors introduces egg-protagonist grid inventory combat against waves of adversaries.

Action, Shooters, and Horror Additions

Action enthusiasts gain access to several distinct entries. Blasteria, formerly 1,99 euros, operates as a roguelike twin-stick shooter set inside a petri dish where players eradicate pathogens using laser modifications. Topswap introduces first-person mechanics with the ability to hijack enemy robotic units during active firefights.

At the higher end of former pricing, BlackColled Madala Force 2 commanded an 18,25-euro price tag before the distribution update. It functions as a military first-person shooter set within an alternative World War III setting, featuring ten distinct operational maps, controllable vehicles, artificial intelligence bots, and online multiplayer capability. Lower-tier pricing features TomyTrouble and the platform fighter Kilnborn, both previously listed at 0,01 euros.

Horror and narrative offerings include Shadows Of Memory II, a hand-drawn visual novel following a protagonist named Alice inside a decaying estate, alongside The Final Stay – Chapter 1 and the action-focused literary reimagining Dark Wonderland.

How to Claim the Titles on Steam

Acquiring the complete set of 21 newly free software licenses requires navigating the standard desktop client or web storefront. Users must log into an active Steam account, query the exact titles via the search directory, verify that the active transaction value reads 0,00, and execute the installation prompt to bind the asset permanently. Before executing local hardware installations, developers recommend verifying system compatibility, free storage sectors, and baseline hardware specifications.