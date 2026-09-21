Strait of Hormuz Attacks Cause Ecological Catastrophe with Major Oil Spills

As the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran spills directly into critical maritime choke points, ongoing missile strikes against oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a severe environmental crisis. According to reports from Greenpeace and open-source intelligence groups, multiple oil slicks now contaminate fragile marine and coastal ecosystems across the Persian Gulf.

Satellite Imagery Reveals Expanding Ecological Crisis in the Persian Gulf

A dark, muddied patch of blue, incongruent with the rest of the ocean; a winding thread of silvery white; a reflective metallic sheen—these are the telltale signatures captured by orbital observers monitoring the Strait of Hormuz. Orbital tracking via the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites, alongside private providers like Planet Labs, reveals that missile-stricken tankers have leaked crude into critical waters. Earlier in the hostilities, Greenpeace tracked as many as 85 large oil-laden tankers stranded in the narrow waterway. While that number has since dropped to 13 vessels, the residual threat remains high as any ship attempting transit faces potential attack.

Here is why that matters for the immediate region: Greenpeace identified five major oil slicks earlier this week covering a cumulative visible surface area of roughly 240 square kilometers—about four times the size of Manhattan. Although changing weather patterns have since caused those specific floating patches to disperse into smaller 80-square-kilometer fragments, environmental experts warn that surface visibility tells only part of the story. Nina Noelle, a Greenpeace expert on environmental disaster relief, notes that the environmental damage has reached new scales. “People should be concerned,” Noelle told Deutsche Welle (DW), emphasizing that petroleum pollutants routinely sink into coastal sediment to poison marine habitats for years.

Fragile Habitats and Protected Reserves Face Decades of Recovery

The geographic placement of these persistent oil slicks compounds the ecological danger. One major spill was identified directly near Musandam National Park, a protected Omani reserve celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs, diverse sea life, and essential seabird breeding grounds. Another massive slick drifted perilously close to Iran’s Minab River Delta, threatening delicate mudflats and dense mangrove forests.

Wim Zwijnenburg, an environmental researcher utilizing open-source methodologies at the Dutch peace organization Pax, highlights the severe information vacuum complicating these assessments. “We don’t have a lot of information coming from the country itself, both in Iran as well as the Gulf states,” Zwijnenburg explained to DW, pointing to restrictive local policies regarding imagery posted from coastal zones. Furthermore, widespread GPS spoofing across the region causes vessels to routinely broadcast false navigational positions, forcing researchers to rely on conservative estimates. “What we have put out is the conservative estimate,” Noelle stated. “It might be worse. It’s definitely not better.”

Global Macroeconomic Ripples and Maritime Vulnerability

Beyond the immediate biological devastation inflicted on seabirds—whose plumage loses buoyancy and waterproofing when coated in crude—the Strait of Hormuz crisis carries profound implications.

Photo: dw.com