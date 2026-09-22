Students Pivot from Computer Science to Engineering as AI Reshapes Coding

In the 2025–2026 academic year, undergraduate computer science enrollment at four-year institutions dropped 8.1% to approximately 606,000 students, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Even as engineering grew, students may be rethinking what a future in technology should look like as AI handles more coding tasks.

For over a decade, a computer science degree functioned as a digital golden ticket. Between 2013 and 2023, the number of students earning bachelor’s degrees in CS more than doubled from 51,696 to 112,720. Software engineering jobs paid lucrative salaries, and learning to code was widely promoted as the safest bet for job security. That foundational assumption is fracturing across university campuses.

The Collapse of Traditional CS Pathways and Nova Learning Data

Academic mentoring platform Nova Learning released survey data tracking middle and high school students, revealing a stark drop in computing interest. According to Nova Learning, the share of surveyed students naming Computer Science and AI as their primary academic interest fell from 42.3 percent in 2025 to 27.9 percent in 2026. Within that category, the Software and Data Science pathway suffered a 44 percent drop in its share, while AI recorded the largest absolute single-subject drop at 6.2 percentage points.

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At the university level, the computing research association’s CERP Pulse Survey found that 62 percent of computing programs reported declining enrollment, while only 13 percent saw increases. Graduate enrollment fell even harder, dropping 14 percent. At WashU, enrollment in Data Structures and Algorithms dropped from 350 students to noticeably fewer over a two-year span, forcing cuts to teaching assistant positions as class sizes shrank.

The AI Displacement Narrative and Real-World Hiring Realities

Students and parents are closely watching macroeconomic signals. In 2026, over 113,000 tech workers faced layoffs while major enterprises poured $725 billion into artificial intelligence infrastructure. Meta cut 8,000 jobs while deploying internal surveillance tools to monitor workforce productivity. A Handshake survey noted that 3.64 percent of pessimistic computer science majors specifically pointed to generative AI as a primary factor degrading their long-term career outlook.

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The anxiety is grounded in changing engineering workflows. Automated assistants like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code now handle boilerplate code, basic debugging, and API integration tasks traditionally assigned to junior developers. As one CS department chair observed, tasks that previously required an individual or a team of people to deploy can now be generated by AI models in minutes. This disruption breaks the traditional pipeline of graduating with a CS degree, securing an entry-level job, learning on the job, and advancing to senior roles.

The Surge in Engineering and Hardware-Focused Majors

As software development pathways cool, physical engineering disciplines are absorbing the displaced student interest. Nova Learning data shows that Engineering nearly doubled its share among surveyed students, rising from 11.9 percent to 23 percent. Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering drove over 60 percent of that category in 2026, accounting for 81 percent of its growth, alongside gains in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

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This pivot indicates that students are not abandoning technical fields altogether. Instead, they are moving away from abstract software pathways toward tangible physical systems, hardware, and infrastructure. Building aircraft, robotics, semiconductors, and medical devices offers a career path perceived as less immediately vulnerable to automated code generation.

The Rise of Vibe Coding and Micro-Apps

Adding pressure to traditional academic computer science is the democratization of software creation. Non-developers are increasingly building functional applications without formal degrees through the micro-apps movement, a $4.7 billion market driven by generative AI. With GitHub reporting that 46 percent of new code is AI-generated, the value proposition of simply knowing how to write basic code is undergoing a rapid, structural revaluation across the technology sector.