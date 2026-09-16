Suffolk Police Release CCTV of Missing Three-Year-Old Noah in Brantham Park

Suffolk Police have released critical CCTV footage capturing the last confirmed sighting of three-year-old Noah Woods in a Brantham park at 14:37 BST on Tuesday. The toddler, who is non-verbal, partially deaf, and currently being assessed for autism, vanished from the playground in Merriam Close, triggering an intensive, multi-agency search operation now entering its second day.

The Final Sighting in Merriam Close

The newly released security footage shows Noah playing on a roundabout in the local park wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts, and black Vans trainers. According to details shared across the Daily Mail coverage, the boy separated from a relative—understood to be his grandfather—shortly after the 14:37 timestamp. He reportedly slipped away down an adjacent alleyway leading toward a new-build housing estate, a local pond, and a nearby railway line.

The investigation faces distinct operational hurdles. Because Noah is non-verbal and partially deaf, standard search and rescue tactics like calling out a missing person’s name yield no response. Suffolk Police confirmed that the inquiry remains a missing persons investigation, stating there is currently nothing to indicate anything sinister or any element of criminality, though investigators are maintaining an open mind.

A Community Mobilizes Across Suffolk

The disappearance has galvanized a massive grassroots response. Up to a thousand volunteers arrived in the tiny village of Brantham to scour local terrain, outbuildings, and residential gardens. Volunteers gathered at the village hall where parish clerk Sarah Keys briefed search parties, reminding them, “Please remember we are searching for a frightened three-year-old boy,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Emergency services have concentrated heavily on high-risk aquatic and linear infrastructure. Police cordoned off a local water body known as Decoy Pond alongside a footpath beside the playground, while police divers and HM Coastguard search and rescue teams deployed to the scene. An overhead police helicopter has continuously circled the sector to support ground units.

Family Pleads for Expanded Public Scrutiny

Authorities have urged local residents with doorbell cameras or private CCTV systems to review their archives for any trace of the toddler. Public access to the railway lines and Decoy Pond remains heavily restricted to protect the integrity of specialist search teams.

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Noah’s father, Rhys Woods, shared a poignant update on social media expressing gratitude for the overwhelming turnout. “We still have nothing, all the emergency services and all of you have shown how strong this community is, with people coming from far and wide also,” Mr. Woods wrote on Facebook, as documented by the Daily Mail. Noting that emergency services cleared immediate high-risk zones like the pond and railway tracks, he urged searchers to widen their perimeters, adding, “I cannot go another night knowing he’s out there alone.”

As the second day of searching presses forward, anyone with immediate, actionable information or relevant footage is urged to contact Suffolk Police directly.